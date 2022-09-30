ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to help hurricane victims in Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico

By Dylan Stableford,Christopher Wilson, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving millions without power as it cut a wide path of destruction across the peninsula.

Meanwhile, residents of Puerto Rico are still trying to recover from Hurricane Fiona, which caused an island-wide blackout on Sept. 18. More than 300,000 residents are still without power and at least 16 deaths have been connected to the storm as parts of the island are still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

President Biden assured Puerto Ricans the federal government would come through for them as well.

"I want to be clear: To the people of Puerto Rico, we're not going away," Biden said Thursday at FEMA headquarters. "I am committed to you and the recovery of the island. We'll stand by you for however long it takes to get it done."

While the White House has pledged to give the affected areas full federal backing, there are plenty of other ways you can help.

Florida

·Florida Disaster Fund. The state's official private fund will work with communities as they recover from the storm. You can donate online here.

· Feeding Florida. The association of food banks is part of the Feeding America national network. If you're not near a Florida food bank, you can donate directly to the organization.

· Volunteer Florida. If you're in the area, the organization has a list of opportunities for how to help.

South Carolina

· One SC Fund. The initiative provides grants to nonprofits to fund "relief, recovery and/or rebuilding assistance programs" from state-declared emergencies. You can read more about what it does and donate here.

· American Red Cross. The Red Cross's Palmetto chapter provides vital services to the residents of South Caroling including "disaster relief, health and safety classes, blood collection for hospitals" and more. You can donate here.

Puerto Rico

· Brigada Solidaria del Oeste. The mutual aid group is requesting water purification tablets, solar lamps, water filters, first aid kits and monetary donations.

· Taller Salud. A women-led local nonprofit is accepting cash donations through PayPal and also requesting nonperishable food, disposable containers, toiletries, cutlery, solar lanterns, water filters, diapers and gallons of water.

· Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico. A local kitchen fighting food insecurity on the island is accepting cash donations to help keep residents fed as they recover.

· Puerto Rico National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). The network of local organizations is requesting cash donations to help their efforts on the ground.

· PRxPR Relief and Rebuild Fund. Operated by Puerto Rican business leaders across the United States, the organization is relaying 100% of monetary donations to local organizations to help with the rebuild.

