Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state

(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday.

Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee.

"I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne," Gordon said in a statement. "We will coordinate with Mr. Allred to arrange for his swearing in as soon as possible."

Allred takes over for former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who resigned on Sept. 15. Buchanan said in May he would not seek another term, and was appointed as a district court judge for the Eighth Judicial District by Gordon in July.

Earlier this month, Wyoming GOP officials urged Buchanan in a letter to "remain in office until the general election process is complete and assure a smooth transition for your successor."

"If you resign in mid-September when there is an election 6 weeks later, it may be setting your appointed successor up to fail," the letter added.

The Wyoming GOP congratulated Allred in a statement Thursday.

"Our congratulations to Karl Allred from Evanston who has been appointed Secretary of State by Governor Gordon," the party said. "Mr. Allred will serve until the winner of the 2022 election takes office in January."

Chuck Gray, a Republican state representative, is running unopposed in the general election for secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia .