1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBOv2_0iHESkOQ00

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night.

Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care.

The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.

New Mexico has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors since the early 1980s. An incumbent governor last lost reelection in 1994.

Recent Republican losses at the ballot box have locked the GOP out of all statewide elected offices and the state Supreme Court, as Democratic majorities lead in both chambers of the Legislature.

Still, the November election for governor will be a test of Democratic resolve as the state grapples with economic whiplash from the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about a violent crime surge in Albuquerque and beyond

Ronchetti, who lost a 2020 bid for U.S. Senate to Democrat Ben Ray Luján, is advocating for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest and risk to the physical health of the mother, suggesting that the Legislature schedule a statewide referendum on abortion restrictions.

Lujan Grisham, the state’s third consecutive Hispanic governor, has cast herself as a staunch defender of access to abortion. In 2021, she helped legislators repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies. In August, the governor pledged $10 million to a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care.

On issues of criminal justice, Ronchetti has pledged to back police officers by restoring immunity from prosecution, while railing against the state’s pretrial release system. A voter-approved constitutional amendment in 2016 made it harder to deny bail while defendants await trial.

The GOP nominee also has pledged to deploy soldiers and police to the remote international border with Mexico to combat illegal migration and drug and human trafficking, in a plan that echoes National Guard deployments by Republican governors in Arizona and Texas.

Lujan Grisham — also critical of the state’s bail system — recently signed legislation to expand surveillance of criminal defendants as they await trial with 24-hour monitoring of ankle-bracelet tracking devices.

Lujan Grisham this year signed $500 million in tax rebates, reductions to taxation on sales and Social Security benefits, and a broad suite of crime-fighting initiatives.

Libertarian Party candidate for governor Karen Bedonie was not included in the debate.

Comments / 112

default-avatar
Paula Wilson
4d ago

MLG is terrible. Her management of the worst forest fires this year was near non existent. All she did was to show up for photo opps. She had the strictest covid shutdowns in the country. 40% of all small businesses had to shutter their doors. Crime is higher than ever. Drugs pouring into the state are are killing our youth. Illegals are sucking all the states resources dry, she does nothing to protect the boarder. Education is the lowest in the country, in fact NM is the lowest in every category. Republicans aren't always the ones to fix problems but democrats are the cause of ALL the problems. MLG needs to be fired. All the top democrats need replaced. Governor, SofS, AG, all if them gotta go.

Reply(4)
45
Raven The Black Bird
4d ago

voting blue is for the destruction of this country and this state of New Mexico Michelle lujan Grishman is the worst governor of New Mexico she is destroying this state it's about time that we have somebody better

Reply(4)
51
default-avatar
Vangie Martinez
3d ago

Grisham is running on what she did during covid and abortion? She violated our Rights to choose to wear a mask or not wear a mask, because after all wearing a mask can cause Bacterial Pneumonia, Hypoxia and other Health issues, she took our right to go to Synagogue or Church locking us down during the Jewish High Holy Days, she caused division with families and stopped us from being a unit when it was a time to pull together to love one another. I lost my time to be able to see my only daughter get married because after all only 10 people can gather and must wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart and was told by my son that he wouldn't visit me because I refused to get a DNA Ultering Drug Shot that violated the Nuremburg Code and was not given Informed Consent when she herself was around family and friends not wearing a mask and violated lock downs. She violated families being together while loved ones were in the Hospital, couldn't bury the dead on a timely manner. Couldn't be with them in their dying hours and didn't allow for Ivermectyn and Hydroxychloriquin to be used, Violated the Nuremburg Code by promoting a DNA Ultering Drug Shot, not telling people they were being used as Human Experiments, that was not given Informed Consent, using bribery, coercion, fear and panic mongering and causing, again, family division regarding that. Meaning if you don't get the shot Mom or Dad you will not see me or your grandchildren. Causing division among the public with those choosing to no

Reply(4)
18
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

