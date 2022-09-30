Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy on the magic of "Hocus Pocus"

For decades, fans of the Disney movie "Hocus Pocus" have been asking for one thing—a sequel. Nearly 29 years after the initial release of the cult-classic film, fans are getting their wish. On Friday, Disney released "Hocus Pocus 2" on their Disney+ streaming service.

The movie reunites the Sanderson sisters played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. Midler told CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers that the moment was a long time coming.

"Well, I think we were all willing to do it. We were just waiting to see what the script was," Midler said.

That script includes a backstory to how the witches gained their powers and what happens when teenagers accidentally bring the trio back to life.

Parker said that getting back to playing her role was like "muscle memory."

"It's easy and then it becomes I think appropriately complicated for a second... The more you know, the more you realize what you need to know. Well, how do I walk or how do I move or how do I rest my hands here?" Parker said.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Matt Kennedy

Najimy said that she enjoyed getting back into costume and seeing her old co-stars. The film was shot during the coronavirus pandemic which made things tricky but brought the trio closer.

"This time around it was fascinating on so many levels. We were in a bubble, but the bubble was so full of unpredictability. Right? And the only thing that was absolutely certain was we were gonna eat sardines in that green room every damn day," said Midler.

For Midler, Parker and Najimy, their friendships and careers have come a long way, especially considering the original Hocus Pocus film flopped in the box office.



"We went from, like, nothing to suddenly we're getting these sort of checks and wondering what the heck's going on. They were presenting it as a thing during October, first a week, and then two weeks. And then suddenly it was a month," Midler said.

"And I think also when it came on TV, it was more accessible to the whole family over and over," Najimy added. "And the generations just kept showing and showing."

"What is so wonderful and feels so good is that the audience has become so diverse for this, the people have integrated into their lives, families and children and babysitters and grandparents and the LGBTQ+ community and it's just remarkable," Parker said.

As far as a third "Hocus Pocus" movie, Midler and Najimy believe the second film closes the door but viewers and Parker's family feel that there's still magic left.

"Oh, my whole family thought so. They all said, "No, 100%. The door has been not just left open, it's been thrown wide open," Parker said.

"No, I thought, I thought we was buh-bye," Najimy said.

"Oh you did? But we've said, 'Buh-bye' before," Parker replied.

"We have. You're absolutely right," Najimy said.