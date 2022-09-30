ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Booking.com adds travel warnings for West Bank settlements

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scYwx_0iHEJ8JM00

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The online travel agency Booking.com added warnings on Friday to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following years of pressure from Palestinian officials and human rights groups.

The new alert urges customers searching for rentals in Israeli settlements to review their government's travel advisories before booking in the area, "which may be considered conflict-affected."

Foreign tourism companies like Airbnb, Booking.com and TripAdvisor long have sparked controversy for allowing West Bank settlers to post places for rent, with no mention that these settlements are considered a violation of international law. Many rental sites, from suburban-type settlements near Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem to far-flung outposts deep in the occupied territories, list their location only as Israel.

Some half-million Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians seek these lands as parts of a future independent state.

Human Rights Watch described the travel warning on Friday as a “welcome step" to help prevent customers from unwittingly landing in illegal settlements. But the group urged tourism companies to go further by removing their listings in West Bank settlements.

“Notification in and of itself doesn’t end Booking’s contribution to serious rights abuses,” said Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director for Human Rights Watch. “The company should stop brokering rentals in illegal settlements in places like the occupied West Bank."

But stopping risks Israeli uproar. Israel and its supporters have accused those who support anti-Israel boycotts, including products made in the settlements, of antisemitism. Airbnb scrapped its plan to remove listings in the settlements in 2019 after lawsuits were filed against it in the United States and Israel.

Booking.com's safety warning also appears for a few other conflict-ridden regions around the world, including the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region within Azerbaijan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on the head of Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others, acting less than a week after it levied sanctions on a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans. The...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Shakir
WPXI Pittsburgh

N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam.
POLITICS
The Blade

Editorial: Why we need critical capabilities defense act

The credible threat of nuclear war has awakened Congress to bipartisan action on the need to protect U.S. critical capabilities. But incredibly the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has created a coalition to protect business power to transfer technology and manufacture critical goods in adversarial nations. Read more Blade Editorials The National Critical Capabilities Defense Act is a U.S. Senate Bill that requires review of foreign investment by U.S. companies and empowers the president to suspend or prohibit transactions that pose an unacceptable risk to national security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Warning#West Bank#Palestinians#Travel Agency#Travel Advisories#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Booking Com#Israeli#Tripadvisor#Jewish
The Associated Press

CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office. Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California. “We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
133K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy