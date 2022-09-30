Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: New York state government to expand language access
New York is launching an Office of Language Access in an effort to codify a law meant to expand accessibility for non-English or limited English proficiency speakers, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The language access office willl help state agencies and offices in the executive branch provide directions for services...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmaker wants aid for health care centers offering crisis services
Health care providers offering crisis stabilization services would receive increased aid and funding under a measure proposed by state Sen. Peter Harckham as New York seeks to reduce the effects of addiction and substance abuse disorder. Harckham's bill is meant to put disorder services providers on par with the crisis...
nystateofpolitics.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Medicaid program recovered and saved $3.2B
More than $3 billion was either saved or recovered through efforts to curtail waste and fraud in the state's Medicaid program last year, Acting Medicaid Inspector General Frank Walsh on Monday said. Provider audits and investigations found $714 million in savings, Walsh said. Efforts to avoid unnecessary costs such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nystateofpolitics.com
How New York lawmakers want to make streets safer for pedestrians
Streets can become safer and friendlier for pedestrians and bicyclists under legislation being pushed by state lawmakers. Gov. Kathy Hochul is being urged to sign a bill that would reduce the cost of "complete street" construction for local governments and municipalities with the goal of making it easier to build bike lanes, safe pedestrian corridors and lower speed limits.
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawsuit challenges committee's confirmation power to New York's new ethics commission
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Under New York's new ethics law, an independent committee made up of leaders from the state's 15 accredited law schools decide by a majority vote whether to confirm appointments to the 11 member Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in government. Last month, that panel rejected Senate Minority...
RELATED PEOPLE
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul, Zeldin discuss mental health after EMS lieutenant killed
The horrific killing of an FDNY EMS lieutenant last week became a major topic of conversation in the race for governor Monday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said more needs to be done to increase public safety but differ on what to do.
Comments / 0