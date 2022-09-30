Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Why a minimum wage increase upstate could lead to further hikes
Gas, housing and groceries: The staples of living and working are increasing for workers as inflation continues apace in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers, too, are seeing higher prices affect their bottom lines: Energy and fuel costs are skyrocketing as are the cost of materials and labor. It's...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: New York state government to expand language access
New York is launching an Office of Language Access in an effort to codify a law meant to expand accessibility for non-English or limited English proficiency speakers, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The language access office willl help state agencies and offices in the executive branch provide directions for services...
nystateofpolitics.com
Bill to conduct NY museum study, census awaits governor's signature
The state is home to some of the world's most popular museums and cherished collections, but little data is known about who visits them and the depth of their economic impact. Legislation that would require the state to study and take inventory of its public and private museums for the first time awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.
These Are The 8 Most Important Issues To New York State Voters
On Tuesday, November 8, New Yorkers will head to the polls for state elections and America's hotly contested midterms. With tensions mounting throughout 2022 on a variety of issues very close to many, a new poll shows what topics are most important to New York State and may define the general election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Medicaid program recovered and saved $3.2B
More than $3 billion was either saved or recovered through efforts to curtail waste and fraud in the state's Medicaid program last year, Acting Medicaid Inspector General Frank Walsh on Monday said. Provider audits and investigations found $714 million in savings, Walsh said. Efforts to avoid unnecessary costs such as...
nystateofpolitics.com
How New York lawmakers want to make streets safer for pedestrians
Streets can become safer and friendlier for pedestrians and bicyclists under legislation being pushed by state lawmakers. Gov. Kathy Hochul is being urged to sign a bill that would reduce the cost of "complete street" construction for local governments and municipalities with the goal of making it easier to build bike lanes, safe pedestrian corridors and lower speed limits.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
RELATED PEOPLE
Winter Jobs with The New York State Department of Transportation
With the temperatures dropping now that Fall has arrived it brings to mind that snow won't be far off. For some of us this could be bad news for others it means making money. Snow removal in the Hudson Valley can be a great job but there are a few requirements.
JOBS・
nystateofpolitics.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Restore NY Comptroller’s oversight weakened by Cuomo (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul could exorcise another ghost of the Cuomo administration by enacting legislation restoring the New York state Comptroller’s oversight of certain state contracts over $50,000. In 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo began using the state budget to erode Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s power to approve SUNY and CUNY contracts....
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
theberkshireedge.com
ALAN CHARTOCK: So what happened to Andrew Cuomo?
Not all that long ago, Andrew Cuomo was the heir apparent to all of New York State politics. After all, his father had been governor of New York for three four-year terms, and as it turned out, Andrew was to match but not exceed his father’s record. So what happened? Why was Andrew’s political career apparently (up to now) cut short? Why isn’t he a presidential contender?
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Biden to Make Important Stop in Poughkeepsie, New York This Week
It was just announced that President Joe Biden will make a very important stop in Poughkeepsie, New York later this week and I'm going to guess there may be some road closures in this area. It doesn't matter what side of the political aisle you're on, you cannot deny that...
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Comments / 1