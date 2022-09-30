Overwatch 2 is essentially a relaunch of Blizzard’s 2016 hero shooter, complete with all the same heroes, skins, and even maps that you remember. However, Blizzard has introduced some major changes to the game’s economy, removing loot boxes in favor of a more modern battle pass system. Perhaps the biggest change in the sequel is that not all of the heroes are immediately available on new accounts and must instead be unlocked or earned through the battle pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO