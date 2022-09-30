Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Genshin Impact Setaria answers
As you complete Genshin Impact’s Archon Quests in Sumeru, you’ll need to trick an NPC named Setaria and answer her questions correctly to get out of a sticky situation. This part is in the quest “Like a Triumphant Hero” in “Act 3: Dreams, Emptiness, Deception.” While you can get the answers by just paying attention to the quest, if you’re zooming through dialogue, you may have missed the answers.
Polygon
How to ‘break Suda’s Flow’ in Genshin Impact
In one of Genshin Impact’s Sumeru world quests, “Afratu’s Dilemma,” you have to help a researcher figure out why a giant golem robot is beaming out attacks and “break Suda’s Flow.”. Suda’s Flow is the name for those green swirling orbs you see surrounded...
Polygon
How to unlock all the Overwatch 2 heroes, including Kiriko
Overwatch 2 is essentially a relaunch of Blizzard’s 2016 hero shooter, complete with all the same heroes, skins, and even maps that you remember. However, Blizzard has introduced some major changes to the game’s economy, removing loot boxes in favor of a more modern battle pass system. Perhaps the biggest change in the sequel is that not all of the heroes are immediately available on new accounts and must instead be unlocked or earned through the battle pass.
Polygon
Three lead Disco Elysium creatives confirm departure from developer ZA/UM
Three key creatives behind the acclaimed noir role-playing game Disco Elysium have confirmed that they have left the game’s developer, ZA/UM. Lead writer and designer Robert Kurvitz, art and design lead Aleksander Rostov, and writer Helen Hindpere made a brief statement on Rostov’s Twitter, saying simply: “We confirm that we are no longer at the studio.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
League of Legends’ preseason patch adds Pokémon-like pals
League of Legends’ preseason patch will hit Riot’s test realm starting Tuesday, and it brings some big changes to the map and jungle. The controversial chemtech drake is returning to the dragon rotation, and junglers will be joined on their route by an elemental pal with added stats.
Polygon
Overwatch is dead; long live Overwatch 2
When Blizzard Entertainment revealed Overwatch 2 to the world nearly three years ago, then-game director Jeff Kaplan, the man who shepherded the original Overwatch from failed MMO to dominant hero shooter, said the team hoped to “redefine what a sequel means.” Kaplan, beloved by the Overwatch community, was believably optimistic.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks
Overwatch 2 is finally here. While it’s extremely similar to the original game, the fact that it’s free-to-play will surely attract many who sat out the first time around. Before you jump into the sequel, we’ve listed out a few helpful pointers that the tutorial won’t teach you.
Polygon
Transformers officially enter Magic: The Gathering with 15 sick double-sided cards
Look, Hasbro owns both Magic: The Gathering and the Transformers franchise. Why not put them together?. Hasbro announced the Transformers-themed cards on Friday, with IGN officially revealing six of the new cards. Hasbro showed the nine other cards on social media and as part of its Magic: The Gathering panel at PulseCon, which is basically a hype show for new Hasbro stuff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Every new Overwatch 2 change, explained
After years of waiting — not to mention an update cadence that’s slower than usual — Overwatch 2 is finally here to replace the 2016 original. But what was all that waiting for? What changes has Blizzard made to help the series make the leap from Overwatch to Overwatch 2?
Polygon
Dream, the massively popular Minecraft YouTuber, finally reveals his face
Dream, the popular Minecraft YouTuber known for using an avatar of a white mask with a simple smiley face on it, finally revealed his face during a stream Sunday night. The single clip alone has been viewed over 16 million times on his channel alone since it was uploaded last night.
Polygon
All the new Overwatch 2 heroes and what they do
Overwatch 2 brings back the same beloved roster of 32 heroes from the original game. However, it also adds three new heroes you can take into matches: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Before you dive into your first matches with these heroes, we’re going to walk you through all of...
Polygon
Gundam Evolution welcomes Gundam and Overwatch fans with big metal arms
I’m torn about whether I should recommend Gundam Evolution to people. My feelings can pretty much be summed up with a vintage Futurama Fry meme: Not sure if Gundam Evolution is a good game, or if I just like Gundam too much to see its flaws. What’s making my...
Polygon
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion confirmed by CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red just announced a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, currently codenamed Project Orion. The developer tweeted its long-term development plan Tuesday, sharing that Project Orion will “take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.”. Adam Kiciński, CD Projket’s president and CEO, said...
Polygon
Ubisoft, Cyberpunk, and Destiny 2 players await ‘next steps’ with Stadia shutdown
Some major publishers who took a gamble on Google’s soon-to-be-defunct Stadia have sent signs to players that they’re trying to bring the games, or at least their game saves, to other platforms. Over the weekend, Ubisoft customer support’s official Twitter account said “we’re working to bring the games...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 having rough launch, Blizzard blames ‘mass DDoS attack’ on servers
Overwatch 2 is here, sort of. Blizzard’s first-person shooter sequel launched on Tuesday, but was hit with some immediate, if particularly unsurprising, server trouble that has left it unplayable for many users. Blizzard Support says that it’s well aware of the issues and working to solve them now, but doesn’t have a timetable for when the game will be fully functional again.
Polygon
Four more Witcher games are in the works, CD Projekt says
CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday that, in addition to the previously announced Witcher sequel being developed via Unreal Engine 5, a total of four further Witcher games is set to released in the future. The first post-The Witcher 3 game, now codenamed “Polaris,” will be followed by two more sequels...
Polygon
Horizon Zero Dawn remaster reportedly coming to PS5
If you’ve been dying to revisit Horizon Zero Dawn, but can’t be bothered to play the original PlayStation 4 version on your PlayStation 5, you may be in luck. Eight months after the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, multiple reports say that the original game is getting a PS5 remaster.
Polygon
Hitman 3’s Freelancer mode delayed again, but you’ll have the chance to try it soon
Those of you eagerly awaiting the launch of Hitman 3’s Freelancer mode will have to wait just a little bit longer. In a blog post published on Tuesday, developer IO Interactive announced that the launch of Freelancer, the upcoming rogue-like single-player mode for Hitman 3, will be pushed back from the “second half of 2022” to January 2023.
Polygon
Moonbreaker blends Warhammer love with Brandon Sanderson lore and an audio drama
The new game from the developers behind Subnautica is not a lone, pelagic pilgrimage through the hostile waters of an alien planet, but a strategy game designed to integrate Warhammer-esque miniatures into a world penned by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. Moonbreaker, available now in early access on Mac and Windows...
Polygon
Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2024
Magic: The Gathering will welcome characters from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed in 2024 through Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond intiative. Wizards’ president Cynthia Williams made the announcement live during Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation. Announced in 2021, Universes Beyond is Wizards’ way of bringing...
Comments / 0