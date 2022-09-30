ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

Genshin Impact Setaria answers

As you complete Genshin Impact’s Archon Quests in Sumeru, you’ll need to trick an NPC named Setaria and answer her questions correctly to get out of a sticky situation. This part is in the quest “Like a Triumphant Hero” in “Act 3: Dreams, Emptiness, Deception.” While you can get the answers by just paying attention to the quest, if you’re zooming through dialogue, you may have missed the answers.
Polygon

How to ‘break Suda’s Flow’ in Genshin Impact

In one of Genshin Impact’s Sumeru world quests, “Afratu’s Dilemma,” you have to help a researcher figure out why a giant golem robot is beaming out attacks and “break Suda’s Flow.”. Suda’s Flow is the name for those green swirling orbs you see surrounded...
Polygon

How to unlock all the Overwatch 2 heroes, including Kiriko

Overwatch 2 is essentially a relaunch of Blizzard’s 2016 hero shooter, complete with all the same heroes, skins, and even maps that you remember. However, Blizzard has introduced some major changes to the game’s economy, removing loot boxes in favor of a more modern battle pass system. Perhaps the biggest change in the sequel is that not all of the heroes are immediately available on new accounts and must instead be unlocked or earned through the battle pass.
Polygon

Three lead Disco Elysium creatives confirm departure from developer ZA/UM

Three key creatives behind the acclaimed noir role-playing game Disco Elysium have confirmed that they have left the game’s developer, ZA/UM. Lead writer and designer Robert Kurvitz, art and design lead Aleksander Rostov, and writer Helen Hindpere made a brief statement on Rostov’s Twitter, saying simply: “We confirm that we are no longer at the studio.”
Polygon

League of Legends’ preseason patch adds Pokémon-like pals

League of Legends’ preseason patch will hit Riot’s test realm starting Tuesday, and it brings some big changes to the map and jungle. The controversial chemtech drake is returning to the dragon rotation, and junglers will be joined on their route by an elemental pal with added stats.
Polygon

Overwatch is dead; long live Overwatch 2

When Blizzard Entertainment revealed Overwatch 2 to the world nearly three years ago, then-game director Jeff Kaplan, the man who shepherded the original Overwatch from failed MMO to dominant hero shooter, said the team hoped to “redefine what a sequel means.” Kaplan, beloved by the Overwatch community, was believably optimistic.
Polygon

Overwatch 2 beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Overwatch 2 is finally here. While it’s extremely similar to the original game, the fact that it’s free-to-play will surely attract many who sat out the first time around. Before you jump into the sequel, we’ve listed out a few helpful pointers that the tutorial won’t teach you.
Polygon

Transformers officially enter Magic: The Gathering with 15 sick double-sided cards

Look, Hasbro owns both Magic: The Gathering and the Transformers franchise. Why not put them together?. Hasbro announced the Transformers-themed cards on Friday, with IGN officially revealing six of the new cards. Hasbro showed the nine other cards on social media and as part of its Magic: The Gathering panel at PulseCon, which is basically a hype show for new Hasbro stuff.
Polygon

Every new Overwatch 2 change, explained

After years of waiting — not to mention an update cadence that’s slower than usual — Overwatch 2 is finally here to replace the 2016 original. But what was all that waiting for? What changes has Blizzard made to help the series make the leap from Overwatch to Overwatch 2?
Polygon

All the new Overwatch 2 heroes and what they do

Overwatch 2 brings back the same beloved roster of 32 heroes from the original game. However, it also adds three new heroes you can take into matches: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. Before you dive into your first matches with these heroes, we’re going to walk you through all of...
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion confirmed by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red just announced a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, currently codenamed Project Orion. The developer tweeted its long-term development plan Tuesday, sharing that Project Orion will “take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.”. Adam Kiciński, CD Projket’s president and CEO, said...
Polygon

Overwatch 2 having rough launch, Blizzard blames ‘mass DDoS attack’ on servers

Overwatch 2 is here, sort of. Blizzard’s first-person shooter sequel launched on Tuesday, but was hit with some immediate, if particularly unsurprising, server trouble that has left it unplayable for many users. Blizzard Support says that it’s well aware of the issues and working to solve them now, but doesn’t have a timetable for when the game will be fully functional again.
Polygon

Four more Witcher games are in the works, CD Projekt says

CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday that, in addition to the previously announced Witcher sequel being developed via Unreal Engine 5, a total of four further Witcher games is set to released in the future. The first post-The Witcher 3 game, now codenamed “Polaris,” will be followed by two more sequels...
Polygon

Horizon Zero Dawn remaster reportedly coming to PS5

If you’ve been dying to revisit Horizon Zero Dawn, but can’t be bothered to play the original PlayStation 4 version on your PlayStation 5, you may be in luck. Eight months after the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, multiple reports say that the original game is getting a PS5 remaster.
Polygon

Final Fantasy, Assassin’s Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2024

Magic: The Gathering will welcome characters from Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed in 2024 through Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond intiative. Wizards’ president Cynthia Williams made the announcement live during Hasbro’s Investor Day 2022 presentation. Announced in 2021, Universes Beyond is Wizards’ way of bringing...
