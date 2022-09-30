Read full article on original website
Veteran celebrating birthday among victims of Surry County stabbing, remains in coma
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends are offering insight into the stabbing that left five injured at a birthday party in Surry County. Colby “Branch” Benton, who turned 27 on Monday, has been identified by his family as a victim of the assault. “Branch is a former Marine of great character. The family […]
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Campbell Co. Deputies looking for wanted man
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in keeping a lookout for a wanted man. Deputies say 29-year-old Shawn Vicent Crews of Nathalie Va. is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Larceny of a firearm. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reports Crews is known to frequent the areas of Halifax, South Boston and Danville.
Fridley enters additional guilty pleas to charges in Giles Co. child abduction case
GILES Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nancy Fridley, charged in the abduction of a child May 2, 2021 at Riverview Baptist Church, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of Attempted Abduction. The Giles Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney said there was no plea agreement, and both charges are related to the previous charges of Abduction and Child Abuse that Fridley already pleaded guilty to July 6, 2022.
Man charged with stabbing 5 at birthday party in Surry County: SCSO
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a stabbing spree at a birthday party, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies came to the 100 block of Old Wagon Trail after getting a report of a stabbing incident with multiple victims. At the […]
Man Sentenced for Role in El Parral Shootout
A Ridgeway man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot in Martinsville earlier this year. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, 27 year-old Laquon Deshawn Moss has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 years and six months suspended for amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
Hardy man dies after wreck
A man from Hardy died Monday, Oct. 3, from injuries received from a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 29, in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police today. The crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. Sept. 29 on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County.
Juveniles help driver change tire, rob him at gunpoint in NC, police say
Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a chase, according to police.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
Authorities: 19-year-old charged with kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to Winston-Salem
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man from New York met a 13-year-old girl from Michigan online. The two hopped on a bus to Winston-Salem Monday.
Police searching for ATM theft suspects with Virginia plates
Baltimore City police are asking for help to identify the suspects, and their car, after they reportedly stole an ATM from a carryout spot in East Baltimore. Police said the men walked into the carryout around 4 p.m. on Friday, picked up the machine, put it in their Dodge Caravan and took off.
Woman hit by gunfire after suspect shoots into Winston-Salem home, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. According to officers, just after 1 a.m., a woman was inside a home on Trent Street when someone opened fire on the home. The victim was struck in the back and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was […]
Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County
From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on...
Mocksville: Man charged with murder in death of woman at Rowan Pointe Apartments
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A man will be charged with murder in the death of a 26-year-old woman. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said Harold Reid Jr., 78, will be charged with murder after they said he shot a woman to death Monday at Rowan Pointe Apartments in Mocksville.
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
Man wanted in Robeson County man’s death arrested in Virginia, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMB) – A man is behind bars in Virginia after investigators said he killed a Robeson County man. Authorities said 32-year-old Michael Morgan was found dead on Monday by a family member inside his Lumber Bridge home. RELATED COVERAGE | ATF called in to help investigate...
1 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from […]
Armed robbery of 4 Wake Forest students, suspects at-large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four Wake Forest University students were the victims of a robbery early Sunday morning, according to a Wake Alert. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the robbery occurred at Long Drive and Tucker Forest Trail at 2:22 a.m. Investigators say that one of the suspects had a gun and an additional […]
Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee
A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured and charged in a shooting that happened in Sevierville early Sunday morning, according to officials. Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Bluffs Grill and Tap, located at 1548 Parkway at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 after receiving reports that there were multiple shots fired outside the business, a release stated.
