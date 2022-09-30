BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...

CATONSVILLE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO