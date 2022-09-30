Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
2 Husbands, 1 Lover Shot Dead: Why A Baltimore Woman Was Labeled A ‘Black Widow’
Relationships really can be murder. Over the span of 22 years, three men ended up shot to death in Baltimore after getting involved with the same woman: Josephine Gray, a seemingly unassuming school custodian and church-goer, according to “Black Widow Murders,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. In...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
fox5dc.com
Police discover 2-year-old shooting victim while responding to Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. discovered a two-year-old shooting victim as officers responded to a car crash in Southeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Q Street for a crash. Once there, officers discovered a two-year-old boy in one...
WTOP
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC
A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins
With the passing of Frank Watkins this month, RainbowPush lost one of the greatest of its heroes — and I lost a piece of my soul. The post JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
See Or Skip: Two Shows Playing At D.C. Theaters In October
Jessie Mae Watts in the Ford’s Theatre production of Horton Foote’s. “The Trip to Bountiful,” directed by Michael Wilson. We’re in the busy theater season, so the following is just the first installment of reviews of shows running into October. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WECT
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
NBC Washington
‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher
A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
WJLA
Man shot on North Capitol St.; police on lookout for dark sedan with tinted windows
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW Sunday. DC Police tell 7News that the man was not conscious and not breathing when they found him. Police are on the lookout for a dark-colored sedan with tinted window last seen headed...
Punishment Announced For Firefighter Who Assaulted Stadium Usher
The man who assaulted an usher at Nationals Park earlier this week is a local firefighter. Christopher Sullivan, 54, was identified by Metropolitan police as the man who assaulted a stadium usher at Nationals Park during a game against the Atlanta Braves. The firefighter was reportedly already on paid leave...
Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland mall
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the person whose gun went off Saturday inside Arundel Mills Mall.
Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents
BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
