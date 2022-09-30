ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#Boxing Ring#Shooting#Coaching#Old School Boxing#Mpd#Kia
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

See Or Skip: Two Shows Playing At D.C. Theaters In October

Jessie Mae Watts in the Ford’s Theatre production of Horton Foote’s. “The Trip to Bountiful,” directed by Michael Wilson. We’re in the busy theater season, so the following is just the first installment of reviews of shows running into October. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
WECT

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

‘Get Him Out!': DC Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Nationals Park Usher

A D.C. firefighter faces an assault charge after he punched an usher in D.C.’s Nationals Park during a game Tuesday, authorities said and video from a fan appears to show. Firefighter Chris Sullivan is the man seen on video that’s gone viral, NBC Washington is first to report. He was most recently assigned to a fire station in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents

BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
CATONSVILLE, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy