Maryland State

Mail Ballots Start Going Out To D.C. Voters Ahead Of November Election

D.C. voters, make sure to check your mail. The D.C. Board of Elections has started sending out mail ballots to all registered voters in the city ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Ballots are expected to start landing in mailboxes as soon as this week, after which voters are free to fill them out and mail them back in or wait until Oct. 14 when 55 ballot drop boxes will open across the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Here’s Where To Get Your Child Caught Up On Vaccines In D.C.

Governor Northam visited a local school vaccination site where the Moderna vaccine was being administered. We are not supposed to give location other than local schools in Northern Virginia. D.C.’s deadline to get elementary school students compliant on vaccines for COVID-19, polio, and other illnesses is fast approaching. Starting Oct....
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates

Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023

Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
MARYLAND STATE
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Secret Service Officers Will Not Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Ambassador’s House

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it will not file charges against two U.S. Secret Service agents who shot and killed a man outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in April. Uniformed Secret Service officers on April 20 responded to a burglary call that a man was trying to break into the residence. The Secret Service found 19-year-old Gordon Casey outside the home, which is located near Rock Creek Park in Van Ness, with a metal pole or stake.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Man Files $1 Million Lawsuit After ‘Bizarre’ Arrest By Park Police

A D.C. man is suing the U.S. Park Police for upwards of $1 million, saying officers used excessive force while arresting him for unknown reasons during the summer. The man, Jonathan McKinney, a professional dog walker, filed the civil suit Thursday in the D.C. District Court. At a press conference announcing the suit, McKinney said he was playing Pokemon Go and walking through Battery Kemble Park to his home in Palisades when he was chased and tased by officers.
WASHINGTON, DC
New Car Seat Safety Law Takes Effect Saturday In Maryland

The new car seat safety law requires that children under the age of two must be placed in rear-facing car seats unless the child meets or exceeds weight and height guidelines. Maryland would be joining 16 other states, including Virginia and D.C., in requiring this safety measure. The shift comes...
MARYLAND STATE
