Mail Ballots Start Going Out To D.C. Voters Ahead Of November Election
D.C. voters, make sure to check your mail. The D.C. Board of Elections has started sending out mail ballots to all registered voters in the city ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Ballots are expected to start landing in mailboxes as soon as this week, after which voters are free to fill them out and mail them back in or wait until Oct. 14 when 55 ballot drop boxes will open across the city.
January 6 Defendants Say They’d Rather Be At Guantanamo Bay Than The D.C. Jail
January 6 defendants being held at the D.C. Jail say that if conditions at the facility don’t improve, they’d rather be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, where they think they’d at least get better meals, medical care, and exercise. About 30 defendants accused of crimes related to the...
Here’s Where To Get Your Child Caught Up On Vaccines In D.C.
Governor Northam visited a local school vaccination site where the Moderna vaccine was being administered. We are not supposed to give location other than local schools in Northern Virginia. D.C.’s deadline to get elementary school students compliant on vaccines for COVID-19, polio, and other illnesses is fast approaching. Starting Oct....
Bowser Shuffles Existing Leadership For Two New Agencies Replacing DCRA
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday announced her picks to head the new city agencies that will replace the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which was broken up by the D.C. Council over years-long concerns that it was too big and failed to do its many jobs well. But...
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates
Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
Undocumented Residents Could Vote In Local D.C. Elections Under Bill Advanced By Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee unanimously approved a bill to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections on Tuesday, with an amendment clarifying this would include undocumented residents in addition to those with legal permanent residency, along with two other potentially significant bills. In the same session, the Committee on the...
Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023
Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Secret Service Officers Will Not Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Ambassador’s House
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it will not file charges against two U.S. Secret Service agents who shot and killed a man outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in April. Uniformed Secret Service officers on April 20 responded to a burglary call that a man was trying to break into the residence. The Secret Service found 19-year-old Gordon Casey outside the home, which is located near Rock Creek Park in Van Ness, with a metal pole or stake.
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
D.C. Man Files $1 Million Lawsuit After ‘Bizarre’ Arrest By Park Police
A D.C. man is suing the U.S. Park Police for upwards of $1 million, saying officers used excessive force while arresting him for unknown reasons during the summer. The man, Jonathan McKinney, a professional dog walker, filed the civil suit Thursday in the D.C. District Court. At a press conference announcing the suit, McKinney said he was playing Pokemon Go and walking through Battery Kemble Park to his home in Palisades when he was chased and tased by officers.
New Car Seat Safety Law Takes Effect Saturday In Maryland
The new car seat safety law requires that children under the age of two must be placed in rear-facing car seats unless the child meets or exceeds weight and height guidelines. Maryland would be joining 16 other states, including Virginia and D.C., in requiring this safety measure. The shift comes...
‘Trans Rights Are Human Rights’: NoVa Students Join Statewide Walkout Over Youngkin’s School Policy
Countless students at nearly 100 Virginia public and independent schools walked out of class on Tuesday to protest a proposed policy from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would restrict the rights of transgender and nonbinary students. Roughly 50 students at Annandale High School in Fairfax County participated in the...
Prince George’s County Schools Settle Discrimination Suit With Transgender Teacher
Jennifer Eller taught English at three schools in Prince George’s County between 2008 and 2017. A former Prince George’s County public school teacher has settled a discrimination lawsuit with the school system, alleging she suffered years of “pervasive and severe” verbal and physical threats and attacks because of her identity as transgender woman.
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
‘We Were Already Stretched Thin:’ A Nursing Shortage Is Straining D.C.-Area Hospitals
In an ideal world, C., would only have one patient during a 12-hour shift as a labor and delivery nurse at Medstar Washington Hospital Center — but these days, that’s almost never the case. Especially when she’s assigned a patient in active labor or with an acute condition,...
D.C.’s First Lidl Opens At Skyland, Bringing A Supermarket To Ward 7
There are only four full-service grocery stores in wards 7 and 8, which are home to almost 160,000 residents. It only took ten seconds to cut the ribbon on a project that was more than 10 years in the making. To great fanfare and excitement, D.C. officials and residents gathered...
Mosaic Theater Reengages With Tragedy In Ambitious Three-Part Emmett Till Production
The set is small and intimate, so no matter where you sit for Mosaic Theater Company’s production of The Till Trilogy — a series of three plays being performed concurrently as a singular work for the first time — you’ll be front row for the story of Emmett “Bo” Till.
