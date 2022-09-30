Read full article on original website
Related
usethebitcoin.com
Ledger Nano X Review
The cryptocurrency market needed to have a secure way to protect their virtual currencies. This is where the Ledger Nano X enters into play. Ledger, one of the most recognized crypto companies in the industry, created the Ledger Nano X. This is the most advanced and secure hardware wallet that users can have to hold their cryptocurrencies.
usethebitcoin.com
Kim Kardashian Fined $1.26 Million After Promoting Crypto Token
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Kim Kardashian with $1.26 million as she promoted a crypto token called EthereumMax (EMAX). The reason of the fine is linked to the fact that she didn’t disclose the payment of $250,000 that she received for the endorsement of this project. The information was released by the regulatory office on Monday in an official statement.
usethebitcoin.com
Over 34K BTC Left Exchanges on September 30th
Investors withdrew more than 34,500 Bitcoin (BTC) from exchanges on September 30th. This is one of the largest Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges since the massive Bitcoin sell-off in mid-June, 2022. This shows investors could get ready for the last quarter of the year with increased confidence, according to Santiment, one of the largest market intelligence platforms in the cryptocurrency market.
Comments / 0