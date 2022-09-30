The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Kim Kardashian with $1.26 million as she promoted a crypto token called EthereumMax (EMAX). The reason of the fine is linked to the fact that she didn’t disclose the payment of $250,000 that she received for the endorsement of this project. The information was released by the regulatory office on Monday in an official statement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO