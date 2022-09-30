ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville

In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
Young & Restless Spoiler Alert: Peter Bergman Shares His Reaction to the Massive Changes That the Show Has in Store

“Frankly, this is something I’ve wanted to see for a very long time.”. Believe it or not, Peter Bergman didn’t really want to play Young & Restless‘ Jack Abbott. “I was dragged kicking and screaming to the best job anyone could ever have,” he chuckles, admitting that having spent a decade playing All My Children‘s Cliff, he was ready for something different. “My wife and I didn’t want to move to California, I didn’t want to do another soap, and I definitely didn’t want to replace another actor.”
General Hospital

In today’s recap, Diane pulls through surgery, Joss suspects Dex is in danger from Sonny, and Spencer is saved by an unlikely person in Pentonville. Finn and Alexis ended their personal relationship ages ago, but they’ve managed to remain good friends. When she needs reassurances, he is there for her. But can he tell her what she really needs to hear?
Trina
Ridge Gets Hit Over the Head By Destiny — and Hope Bonds With Thomas

Ridge enters the office at Forrester and tells Thomas that Brooke lied to him again. Thomas is sorry and marvels at her refusing to confess when they heard her name. Ridge pounds his fist on the table, “I know!” Thomas asks if he called her out on it. Ridge gave her a chance to come clean, but she said she didn’t know who could have made the call. Thomas finds this to be a new low even for Brooke and asks what his father said. Ridge shrugs. He didn’t say anything — what was the point? She lied on the phone and lied to his face. He walks out to think as Thomas watches.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares a Poignant Memory of a Beloved Castmate: ‘I Miss Him Every Day’

Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford shared with her Instagram followers the picture that her cell shared with her — a picture that contained countless memories of Kristoff St. John, who passed away in 2019. “This just came up on my phone from 2016,” Phyllis’ portrayer began. “If we could turn back time…right?
Diane Reads Tucker the Riot Act — and Devon Makes a Surprising New Hire

In the Abbott backyard, Kyle asks Summer her favorite memory of the day. If Summer has to choose, the top moment would be Harrison walking her down the aisle. Kyle laughs, “Me too.” They talk about how special this day was having all the people there who couldn’t be in Milan. They recap their first year of marriage and Kyle insists when he looks back on this day, he’ll conveniently forget that Tucker McCall crashed it. Summer figures the Bentley he gave them is cursed. Nearby, Nikki tells Phyllis she’ll try to get Victor’s people to make a connection between Diane and Tucker.
Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane

He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see! On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.” Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice...
Drew Scott's 4-Month-Old Son Parker Is Ready for 'DWTS' With This Super-Sweet Dancing Video

While everyone has had their eyes glued to the new season of Dancing With the Stars, it seems Drew Scott and his newborn son Parker are ready to do a bit more than watching it. As if Scott and his son haven’t already made our hearts explode from their cuteness overload photos, they decide to upload one of the sweetest videos yet — a dancing video! On Sept 27, Scott uploaded a video of him and Parker with the caption, “Training Parker to bring home that mirrorball trophy 🕺🏆 #DancingWithTheStars #DWTS.” In the video, we see Scott sitting and holding little Parker...
Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles

In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Serve Up a Very Different Kind of Anniversary

The real-life soapy couple marks the day that set them on a new, fun journey together. Those who follow General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) likely have seen their anniversary posts to each other over the years. In fact, just this past April, the couple celebrated five years together since their very first date and now they have something else to mark on the calendar and look back on each year — their “one-year pickleball anniversary!”
