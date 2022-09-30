Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
SheKnows
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Spoiler Alert: Peter Bergman Shares His Reaction to the Massive Changes That the Show Has in Store
“Frankly, this is something I’ve wanted to see for a very long time.”. Believe it or not, Peter Bergman didn’t really want to play Young & Restless‘ Jack Abbott. “I was dragged kicking and screaming to the best job anyone could ever have,” he chuckles, admitting that having spent a decade playing All My Children‘s Cliff, he was ready for something different. “My wife and I didn’t want to move to California, I didn’t want to do another soap, and I definitely didn’t want to replace another actor.”
SheKnows
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Diane pulls through surgery, Joss suspects Dex is in danger from Sonny, and Spencer is saved by an unlikely person in Pentonville. Finn and Alexis ended their personal relationship ages ago, but they’ve managed to remain good friends. When she needs reassurances, he is there for her. But can he tell her what she really needs to hear?
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
[Spoiler] Crashes Kyle and Summer’s Vow Renewal, Blowing Everyone Away — and Chelsea’s Plan Backfires
In the Abbott mansion’s backyard, Summer and Kyle’s vow renewal begins with Noah, Tessa, and Mariah officiating. Kyle tells Summer she is more breathtaking than on their wedding day. She was just about to say the same thing to him. In a suite at the GCAC, the mystery...
SheKnows
Parry Shen Says a Fond Farewell to a General Hospital Colleague Who’s ‘Near and Dear’: ‘I Will Immensely Miss Working With Him’
“If you’ve watched General Hospital, you’ve definitely seen his name over the decades in the opening credits — William Ludel,” began Parry Shen’s October 3 Instagram post. “And he is retiring. “Bill will always be near and dear to my experience [with the show]...
SheKnows
Ridge Gets Hit Over the Head By Destiny — and Hope Bonds With Thomas
Ridge enters the office at Forrester and tells Thomas that Brooke lied to him again. Thomas is sorry and marvels at her refusing to confess when they heard her name. Ridge pounds his fist on the table, “I know!” Thomas asks if he called her out on it. Ridge gave her a chance to come clean, but she said she didn’t know who could have made the call. Thomas finds this to be a new low even for Brooke and asks what his father said. Ridge shrugs. He didn’t say anything — what was the point? She lied on the phone and lied to his face. He walks out to think as Thomas watches.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares a Poignant Memory of a Beloved Castmate: ‘I Miss Him Every Day’
Over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford shared with her Instagram followers the picture that her cell shared with her — a picture that contained countless memories of Kristoff St. John, who passed away in 2019. “This just came up on my phone from 2016,” Phyllis’ portrayer began. “If we could turn back time…right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
Kayla’s Fight For Her Life Brings Three Beyond Salem Faves to Days of Our Lives
When chapter two of Beyond Salem wrapped, we were left with more than a few cliffhangers. Sure, the biggest had to be that Bo appeared to be alive (and in the clutches of Stefano’s wicked daughter), but there were others, too… including the introduction of what promised to be an intriguing triangle.
SheKnows
Diane Reads Tucker the Riot Act — and Devon Makes a Surprising New Hire
In the Abbott backyard, Kyle asks Summer her favorite memory of the day. If Summer has to choose, the top moment would be Harrison walking her down the aisle. Kyle laughs, “Me too.” They talk about how special this day was having all the people there who couldn’t be in Milan. They recap their first year of marriage and Kyle insists when he looks back on this day, he’ll conveniently forget that Tucker McCall crashed it. Summer figures the Bentley he gave them is cursed. Nearby, Nikki tells Phyllis she’ll try to get Victor’s people to make a connection between Diane and Tucker.
SheKnows
Boom! Young & Restless Is Poised to Explode the Abbott Family With a Stick of Dynamite That’s Even More Combustible Than Diane
He certainly seems more interested in connecting with their family than his own!. Well, we finally know who Diane’s been working with on The Young and the Restless, and it’s one heck of a doozy! But what we don’t really know is what his endgame is in helping give Diane the “key” to come back. And, more importantly, what does that mean for the Abbotts?
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Will the Identity of the Hook Killer Be Revealed This Week?
The PCPD may catch a huge break in the investigation of the hook killer. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 3 – 7, Diane may be able to finally identify the killer. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Diane was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Celebrates Her Anniversary With a Can’t-Miss Preview of Her Memoir
If anyone can understand how hard it can be to summarize soap characters’ lengthy, often bonkers history, it’s us here at Soaps.com. In fact, sometimes, we dare say, it’s something of an art. And it’s one Nancy Lee Grahn has clearly mastered as her memoir excerpt summarizing Alexis’ General Hospital history puts us all to shame!
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ New Video of Her Daughter Monaco Shows What Her Favorite Part of Their Heartwarming Beach Trip Was
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins loves her beach days (I mean, who doesn’t?!) With the fall season here and getting colder by the minute, Mai-Jenkins is soaking up as much Cali sun as she can before sweater weather is officially here (we wish we could say the same!) But Mai-Jenkins always loves to bring her mini-me daughter Monaco with her, and it’s always the cutest thing to see! On Sept 27, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a compilation video to her Instagram with the caption, “Straight outta Cali 😎🌊.” Any guesses on which part of the mommy-daughter beach day was Monaco’s favorite? Because if you guessed the ice...
Drew Scott's 4-Month-Old Son Parker Is Ready for 'DWTS' With This Super-Sweet Dancing Video
While everyone has had their eyes glued to the new season of Dancing With the Stars, it seems Drew Scott and his newborn son Parker are ready to do a bit more than watching it. As if Scott and his son haven’t already made our hearts explode from their cuteness overload photos, they decide to upload one of the sweetest videos yet — a dancing video! On Sept 27, Scott uploaded a video of him and Parker with the caption, “Training Parker to bring home that mirrorball trophy 🕺🏆 #DancingWithTheStars #DWTS.” In the video, we see Scott sitting and holding little Parker...
SheKnows
Diane Wakes Up and Remembers the Hook Was a Woman as [Spoiler] Returns to Port Charles
In Florida, Carly and Drew arrive out front of John F. Kennedy High School, which Carly attended. Carly needed to see the spot where her life changed in an instant. She recalls becoming best friends with Reese, who gave her access to a life she wouldn’t otherwise have had. They were best friends until junior year. She recalls one afternoon when she was to meet Reese and two other girls after school to go home in Reese’s convertible. She had to go back in to get her sweater, and when she returned, Reese made sure that she knew they were gossiping about her. Reese pulled off and Carly says she yelled, “I hope you crash and burn.” Ten seconds later Reese pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, leaving two girls dead and one in a coma right before her eyes.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Cady McClain Reflects Upon Her Stint on Young & Restless: ‘It’s Hard to Talk About That Experience’
It’s probably safe to say that Stitch’s Young & Restless sister, Kelly, was not one of the fan’s favorite characters. Oh, she started out brilliantly, but then somewhere along the way, things turned horribly wrong. Viewers were left scratching their heads as Kelly went from a grieving...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Taylor’s Tired of Being the Backup Choice as Ridge Arrives in Aspen
Will Ridge finally make a choice between Taylor and Brooke?. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 3 – 7, Taylor wants to be Ridge’s first choice. Read about it below and watch the preview. As Thomas told Taylor that he...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Serve Up a Very Different Kind of Anniversary
The real-life soapy couple marks the day that set them on a new, fun journey together. Those who follow General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) likely have seen their anniversary posts to each other over the years. In fact, just this past April, the couple celebrated five years together since their very first date and now they have something else to mark on the calendar and look back on each year — their “one-year pickleball anniversary!”
Comments / 0