ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Taking stock of Ian's devastation, Biden pledges full support to Florida, South Carolina

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E787z_0iHE9aLm00

WASHINGTON — Warning that Hurricane Ian was "likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history," President Biden pledged full support to the residents of southwest Florida, , and South Carolina, .

“It's going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said, speaking from the White House. “And our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by the storm.”

The hurricane , a number that is expected to rise, and over 1 million residents of the state . As it traveled towards South Carolina, Ian lost, , speed.

Biden approved last week. On Thursday, as Florida began the painful process of recovery and South Carolina braced for the storm, Biden also issued for Florida, targeting nine counties. He also approved . Together, these designations will provide state and local governments with reimbursements from the federal government for storm recovery costs that are .

“I just want the people of Florida to know: We see what you’re going through, and we’re with you,” Biden said, outlining other federal efforts in response to Ian, including the deployment of mobile telecommunications equipment to restore cellular service. The Biden administration has sent 2,000 “federal response personnel” to Florida, as well as 400 members of the Army Corps of Engineers who will examine the state of storm-damaged infrastructure like bridges.

The White House also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was already moving to house storm survivors who lost their homes to Ian’s punishing winds and rains.

“Every single minute counts,” Biden said Friday. He said he had spoken with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida “on multiple occasions” in recent days and with Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina on Friday morning. He also pleaded with South Carolinians to listen to local officials, who have been urging residents of low-lying coastal areas to evacuate.

Biden was a senior senator from Delaware when Hurricane Katrina slammed into Louisiana, catching both local officials and then-President George W. Bush by surprise. Seven years later, as the vice president of the United States, Biden watched as President Obama responded to Superstorm Sandy with widely-praised compassion.

Now, as president, Biden is dealing with the most powerful hurricane to have come along during his administration. And even as he vowed that help would flow from Washington as long as necessary, he acknowledged that the scenes of devastation emerging from Florida were difficult to see — and will, for many, be just as difficult to forget.

“America’s heart is literally breaking,” Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his city’s preparations for Hurricane Ian and plans to help neighboring areas after the storm, previously forecasted to center “right over downtown Charleston,” shifted from its predicted path. “This has been a very unpredictable storm from the start. Unlike any I’ve witnessed,” says Tecklenburg. “We're already preparing those recovery efforts, not only for our neighbors to the north of us here in South Carolina, but also to send a team of Charlestonians down to Florida to help out down there. I'm asking all Americans to do what you can over the next few weeks to help with relief efforts in Florida.”Sept. 30, 2022.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina

As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Weather Channel

Images Of Ian's Impacts On The Carolinas

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon. Storm surge, flooding rains and heavy winds were already impacting the state early Friday as the storm approached. P​hotos are starting to surface of storm surge in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, as well as flooding elsewhere along the coast.
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Ian's destruction

Hurricane Ian continued to hammer the southeastern United States, making landfall in South Carolina two days after devastating parts of Florida. Florida officials said there has been one confirmed death and 20 unconfirmed deaths due to the storm, which caused severe damage to Fort Myers and other areas in the southwest of the state. More than 1.8 million residents remained without power as the recovery begins, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying they’re still assessing the death toll on the barrier islands that were particularly hard hit.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
The Associated Press

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, celebrating with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. His latest milestone came as The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established after their one White House term, marked 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world. Jason Carter, the former president’s grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy. “He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God’s plan for him,” the younger Carter, 47, said, “and that’s just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he’s going.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Superstorm Sandy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy