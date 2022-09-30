SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR stock soared last week on heavy volume, ripping more than 84% higher and closing the period with its bullish trend intact despite weakening market sentiment. Still, while short-term rips can delight, there's potentially better news behind the move; the week's strength could be setting up $SOBR stock for a more appreciable gain. In fact, following the adage "volume precedes price," the trading pattern established last week may indicate something else- the impressive surge could be the precursor to more significant gains to come.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO