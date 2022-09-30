Read full article on original website
Related
Thornburg Income Builder: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thornburg Income Builder TBLD. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.42 cents per share. On Friday, Thornburg Income Builder will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.42 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
OGE Energy: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy OGE. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.41 cents per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41.41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Short Volatility Alert: Fusion Acquisition Corp. II
On Monday, shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II FSNB experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $9.84. The overall sentiment for FSNB has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glacier Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Adient Partners With Venture Capital Company EnerTech
Automotive seating provider Adient PLC ADNT has entered into a strategic partnership with a venture capital firm, EnerTech Capital. EnerTech focuses on emerging technologies and business models in the mobility space. The partnership will allow Adient to benefit from insights into trends in mobility. The company will also have curated...
Short Volatility Alert: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
On Monday, shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. IGXT experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +7.69% to $0.13. The overall sentiment for IGXT has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Charlotte's Web Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF announced a national distribution partnership with Gopuff, a go-to delivery platform, on Tuesday. Charlotte's Web offerings first launched on Gopuff this summer in select markets, including Arizona, Illinois, California and New York and will continue to expand nationwide throughout 2022 and 2023. The company's...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
ODP ODP - P/E: 9.87. Harley-Davidson saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.45 in Q1 to $1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.59%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.78% last quarter. ODP saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q1...
Expert Ratings for Werner Enterprises
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Werner Enterprises WERN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FaZe Holdings, AXT And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 700 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV shares dropped 57% to $6.12 after the company announced it terminated the KOMPLETE phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 for the prevention of attacks in people with hereditary angioedema.
Where Prometheus Biosciences Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Prometheus Biosciences RXDX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
SOBR Safe Inc. Stock Soars 84% After Reaching Development, Sales, And Funding Milestones ($SOBR)
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR stock soared last week on heavy volume, ripping more than 84% higher and closing the period with its bullish trend intact despite weakening market sentiment. Still, while short-term rips can delight, there's potentially better news behind the move; the week's strength could be setting up $SOBR stock for a more appreciable gain. In fact, following the adage "volume precedes price," the trading pattern established last week may indicate something else- the impressive surge could be the precursor to more significant gains to come.
Comments / 0