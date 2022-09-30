Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Road closure for resurfacing impacting travel in Norton Shores, Spring Lake Township
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road work in Ottawa County is impacting travel in southern Norton Shores and Spring Lake Township this October. Those who use Black Lake Road as a short-cut from Pontaluna Road into Ottawa County will want to find a different route as the Ottawa County Road Commission is resurfacing Palm Drive and Hickory Street in Spring Lake Township.
Have Fun At These Timely Fall Festivals In Mid Michigan
Fall is a beautiful time of year in mid Michigan. With the arrival of the fall colors also comes pumpkins, cider, apples, bonfires and fall festivals. Halloween is big in our household. We love decorating for it and celebrating Halloween. This year I think I am going to go as Colonel Sanders for Halloween.
Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids
It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
Popular Lansing-Area Halloween Display Outlawed As Blight After Neighbor Complains
The front-yard Halloween display of a Lansing-area home, which has become a local favorite in recent years, has been labeled as blight and shut down by local authorities after a neighbor formally complained, according to the owner of the display property. Cheryl Gray Underwood, who owns the home and puts...
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
'I have goosebumps:' Muskegon Heights family breaks ground on first home
A construction project for a residential home broke ground Monday. For Muskegon Heights, it's the first new build in 20 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Fisherman hospitalized after falling into water at Millennium Park
WALKER, Mich. — Two men were fishing at Millennium Park on Saturday when their weekend trip took a more serious turn. Around 1 pm on Saturday, a 27-year-old man from Walker was fishing with his friend when he accidentally fell into the water. His friend and fishing partner pulled...
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Fire crews battle blaze at apartment complex in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a blaze at an apartment complex in Roosevelt Park on Sunday. No injuries were reported in the structure fire at Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road, Norton Shores Fire Chief Bob Gagnon told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle. Norton Shores...
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two people displaced by fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two adults were displaced after a fire Tuesday morning. A fire started at a mobile home in Americana Estates, near the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive, before 6:32 a.m. Oct. 4, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
WWMTCw
Over 150 Consumers Energy customers to be affected by Kalamazoo gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third-party contractor struck a gas main in the area of Portage Street and Kilgore Road around 3 p.m. Monday, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. About 165 customers were expected to be affected by the damaged, six-inch steel main, he said. Crews began work...
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
WWMTCw
Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to distribute more covid relief funding during Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners are set to hand out more American Rescue Plan money at their meeting Tuesday evening, October 4, as they near the end of their process for the distribution of the one-time Covid relief funding from Washington. Nearly $6-million would be spent...
