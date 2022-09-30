ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Road closure for resurfacing impacting travel in Norton Shores, Spring Lake Township

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road work in Ottawa County is impacting travel in southern Norton Shores and Spring Lake Township this October. Those who use Black Lake Road as a short-cut from Pontaluna Road into Ottawa County will want to find a different route as the Ottawa County Road Commission is resurfacing Palm Drive and Hickory Street in Spring Lake Township.
1240 WJIM

Have Fun At These Timely Fall Festivals In Mid Michigan

Fall is a beautiful time of year in mid Michigan. With the arrival of the fall colors also comes pumpkins, cider, apples, bonfires and fall festivals. Halloween is big in our household. We love decorating for it and celebrating Halloween. This year I think I am going to go as Colonel Sanders for Halloween.
MLive

Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Mix 95.7FM

Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids

It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
Fox17

Fisherman hospitalized after falling into water at Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — Two men were fishing at Millennium Park on Saturday when their weekend trip took a more serious turn. Around 1 pm on Saturday, a 27-year-old man from Walker was fishing with his friend when he accidentally fell into the water. His friend and fishing partner pulled...
MLive

Two people displaced by fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Two adults were displaced after a fire Tuesday morning. A fire started at a mobile home in Americana Estates, near the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive, before 6:32 a.m. Oct. 4, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
WWMTCw

Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

