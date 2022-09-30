ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ESPN Quad Cities

Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores

This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Illinois’ In The Top 10 States Where People Are Quitting The Least

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were laid off from their jobs. As time progressed, many people were leaving their jobs for many reasons, including lack of pay or what they felt was unfair pay for the work they were doing. In 2022, people are still leaving their jobs. In some states, people are resigning from their positions more than others. A new study has shown that Illinois has a low resignation rate and Iowa isn't far behind.
ILLINOIS STATE
ESPN Quad Cities

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities

September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Two Quad Cities Ghost Hunters Star In New Netflix Show “28 Days Haunted”

With Halloween approaching, we will be seeing a lot of new ghosts shows coming to your favorite channels and streaming providers. One of them you might want to check out (if you're into being freaked out) is "28 Days Haunted" on Netflix. You can see the trailer below which features Aaron G Thompson and Nick Simons from the Quad Cities. We got a chance to talk with Aaron who gave us some of the chilling details.
TV SERIES
ESPN Quad Cities

Your 2022 Guide To Haunted Houses In The Quad Cities Area

It's that time of year again: Spooky season in the Quad Cities. That means haunted houses! The Quad Cities is full of haunted houses and attractions that will scare the pants off of you. Get your group of friends together and visit these Quad City haunted houses. With Halloween 2022...
TRAVEL
ESPN Quad Cities

You Won’t Believe What Word Iowans Misspell the Most

Sometimes having kids makes me feel....eh...less than smart. Whether it's their using a new slang word and me having to check out Urban Dictionary, or helping with their homework and drawing a complete blank. Then there's spelling... There's no way I could just spit it out correctly, spelling bee style....
IOWA STATE
