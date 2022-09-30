Read full article on original website
Related
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Illinois’ In The Top 10 States Where People Are Quitting The Least
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were laid off from their jobs. As time progressed, many people were leaving their jobs for many reasons, including lack of pay or what they felt was unfair pay for the work they were doing. In 2022, people are still leaving their jobs. In some states, people are resigning from their positions more than others. A new study has shown that Illinois has a low resignation rate and Iowa isn't far behind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
8 Must-Do Fall Activities in Illinois That Will Put You In A Festive Mindset
Now that Autumn is here, everyone is looking for those fun fall festivities to participate in. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides, etc. If you are looking for things to do, you are in the right place! We have put together a nice variety of activities for you! Maybe you can plan a road trip and visit them all.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
Road Trip Anyone? Illinois’ Most Underrated Town is Worth The Drive
Illinois gets a bum rap sometimes. Often because it's the home state of the third largest city in America and therefore people believe the smaller towns don't get enough attention. Either through politics or through tourism, Chicago is the squeaky wheel that garners much of the attention of the rest of the country.
Two Hour Drive Through Eastern Iowa Shows The State’s Beautiful Fall Foliage
Fall is here, and it's a matter of time before the trees start changing. Only in Your State shared a 2-Hour Iowa Fall Foliage Day Trip, and it'll not only show you some great views of the Mississippi, but some of the state's best leaves. Add our map to your...
‘Prehistoric’ Remains of a Man Were Found In An Iowa River
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced their investigation of some human remains that were found in the Iowa River, which they believe may actually be prehistoric in nature. In early August, Marshall County Conservation authorities directed Marshall County Deputies to a remote area of the Iowa River where a lower...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Quad Cities Ghost Hunters Star In New Netflix Show “28 Days Haunted”
With Halloween approaching, we will be seeing a lot of new ghosts shows coming to your favorite channels and streaming providers. One of them you might want to check out (if you're into being freaked out) is "28 Days Haunted" on Netflix. You can see the trailer below which features Aaron G Thompson and Nick Simons from the Quad Cities. We got a chance to talk with Aaron who gave us some of the chilling details.
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
Your 2022 Guide To Haunted Houses In The Quad Cities Area
It's that time of year again: Spooky season in the Quad Cities. That means haunted houses! The Quad Cities is full of haunted houses and attractions that will scare the pants off of you. Get your group of friends together and visit these Quad City haunted houses. With Halloween 2022...
You Won’t Believe What Word Iowans Misspell the Most
Sometimes having kids makes me feel....eh...less than smart. Whether it's their using a new slang word and me having to check out Urban Dictionary, or helping with their homework and drawing a complete blank. Then there's spelling... There's no way I could just spit it out correctly, spelling bee style....
Had No Idea a Guy From Iowa Invented These Back Yard Atrocities
Iowa is known for many things. It's home to the Iowa State Fair, one of the biggest state fairs in the country. Iowa is the home to the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's the nation's top pork producer and of course corn. But did you also know it was the birthplace of...
Utah Senate Candidate Releases Rap Video, Goes Instantly Viral
In today's world, the only way to get noticed as a political candidate in the midst of attack ads on every platform is by doing something that makes you really stand out against the rest. For Utah State Senate candidate Linda Paulson, someone told her the best way to stand...
Bettendorf Woman Finds Luck & $50,000 With The Iowa Lottery
The luck continues in the Quad Cities. A woman in Bettendorf found one of Lady Luck's multiple sisters again in Bettendorf and is now $50,000. We are loving this luck in the Quad Cities but will it ever end? We sure hope not!. The luck of the Quad Cities continues...
Bat Removal Services Getting More Calls These Days in the Quad Cities
Have you been seeing a lot more bats recently? This is one of those good news/bad news situations. Bats are great at eating all those nasty bugs that fly around you all time. The bad news is, they tend to look for places to live and sometimes that's in your house.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0