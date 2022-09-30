ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

Order in the Chaos

Angie McMonigal loves to photograph familiar buildings in ways that make you take new notice. “A lot of it comes down to seeking out patterns within the design, looking for some kind of order in what can sometimes feel chaotic,” says McMonigal, a Lincoln Square-based fine-arts and commercial architectural photographer. She attributes her eye for detail to her background in microbiology (she was a medical technologist at various local hospitals for seven years). “I’m trying to find those angles and parts of the structure that get missed when you’re looking at the whole. These are buildings you see all the time, but I look for details that make you wonder, What is this? What am I looking at?” Here, she shares insights into some of her favorites of her Chicago photographs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Lifestyle
Naperville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Naperville, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

1325 N. Astor #5, Chicago

This 4,300-square-foot vintage treasure is on one of Gold Coast’s most desired streets! As you enter the immaculate marble foyer from the direct elevator entrance, you’ll notice the spacious, renovated chef’s kitchen with an expansive butler’s pantry, beautiful built-ins, crown molding, wainscoting and multiple wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy ample natural light from east-facing windows, beautiful lake views and one of only two balconies in the entire building! Each spacious bedroom has its own spa-like en suite bathroom.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristela Alonzo
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago’s McLaughlins

This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
CHICAGO, IL
hfvoyager.com

Bookie’s Starts a New Chapter

Local independent bookstore Bookie’s is closing after almost five years of serving the Homewood community. At the end of September, the beloved establishment’s location on Ridge Road is drawing to a close. On Sept. 21, 2018, Bookie’s opened its doors to Homewood. The community welcomed the establishment with...
HOMEWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Art Gallery#Music Festival#World Music#Naper Settlement#Abc#World Stage
Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4

We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
wgnradio.com

The pros and cons of selling your house as is

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy