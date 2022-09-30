Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Chicago magazine
Order in the Chaos
Angie McMonigal loves to photograph familiar buildings in ways that make you take new notice. “A lot of it comes down to seeking out patterns within the design, looking for some kind of order in what can sometimes feel chaotic,” says McMonigal, a Lincoln Square-based fine-arts and commercial architectural photographer. She attributes her eye for detail to her background in microbiology (she was a medical technologist at various local hospitals for seven years). “I’m trying to find those angles and parts of the structure that get missed when you’re looking at the whole. These are buildings you see all the time, but I look for details that make you wonder, What is this? What am I looking at?” Here, she shares insights into some of her favorites of her Chicago photographs.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
1325 N. Astor #5, Chicago
This 4,300-square-foot vintage treasure is on one of Gold Coast’s most desired streets! As you enter the immaculate marble foyer from the direct elevator entrance, you’ll notice the spacious, renovated chef’s kitchen with an expansive butler’s pantry, beautiful built-ins, crown molding, wainscoting and multiple wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy ample natural light from east-facing windows, beautiful lake views and one of only two balconies in the entire building! Each spacious bedroom has its own spa-like en suite bathroom.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Broadway in Chicago returns with exciting shows for fall, holiday season
Get your tickets. Wicked, The Lion King and Anastasia are back in Chicago theaters this fall.
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago’s McLaughlins
This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
hfvoyager.com
Bookie’s Starts a New Chapter
Local independent bookstore Bookie’s is closing after almost five years of serving the Homewood community. At the end of September, the beloved establishment’s location on Ridge Road is drawing to a close. On Sept. 21, 2018, Bookie’s opened its doors to Homewood. The community welcomed the establishment with...
Chicago Urban League hosting 'Steppin' Against Gun Violence' event in West Pullman neighborhood
A new event happening this month is all about stopping the violence in Chicago and dancing for a great cause.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
Westfield Old Orchard Welcomes New Brands to Retail Roster Ahead of Holiday Season
Shopping center and lifestyle destination opening Bloomie’s, Barnes & Noble, Capital Grille, Molly’s Cupcakes and Psycho Bunny
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Who’s the new Chief on Chicago PD (and what’s his connection to Voight)?
There’s a new Chief in town, and he’s making changes. The season 10 premiere of Chicago PD brought about lots of big changes, but one of the most notable was the return of Chief Patrick O’Neal. That’s right, the return. O’Neal goes way back in the...
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
wgnradio.com
The pros and cons of selling your house as is
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
