Angie McMonigal loves to photograph familiar buildings in ways that make you take new notice. “A lot of it comes down to seeking out patterns within the design, looking for some kind of order in what can sometimes feel chaotic,” says McMonigal, a Lincoln Square-based fine-arts and commercial architectural photographer. She attributes her eye for detail to her background in microbiology (she was a medical technologist at various local hospitals for seven years). “I’m trying to find those angles and parts of the structure that get missed when you’re looking at the whole. These are buildings you see all the time, but I look for details that make you wonder, What is this? What am I looking at?” Here, she shares insights into some of her favorites of her Chicago photographs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO