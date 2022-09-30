Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Is at the Forefront of New Republican Climate Politics
DeSantis has sought to pay for his state to adapt to a changing climate but not to address its greenhouse gas emissions.
🎥White House explains Biden flub, search for late congresswoman
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. (Click below...
🎥.White House: U.S. facing urgent, nutrition-related health crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. (click below to watch the President's remarks) “I know we can do...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records. The Trump team asked the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and allow the arbiter, called a special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classification markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals...
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Teen interest in long lasting birth control soars after Roe
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Sixteen-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been discussing a long-lasting birth control implant with her mother for about a year as a potential solution to increasing menstrual pain. Then Roe v. Wade was overturned, and Abreu joined the throng of teens rushing to their doctors as states began...
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
Public messaging welcomes immigrant Nebraskans
OMAHA — Drivers cruising through Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington and South Omaha will notice billboards aimed at telling Nebraska’s immigrant populations: All of us have rights and all of us belong. The messages are part of a newly launched campaign by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
