ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records. The Trump team asked the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and allow the arbiter, called a special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classification markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
North Platte Post

Public messaging welcomes immigrant Nebraskans

OMAHA — Drivers cruising through Fremont, Grand Island, Lexington and South Omaha will notice billboards aimed at telling Nebraska’s immigrant populations: All of us have rights and all of us belong. The messages are part of a newly launched campaign by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy