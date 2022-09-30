Read full article on original website
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire
PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay City woman who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend. First responders found the 54-year-old woman to have multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.
Efforts to add a new court in Vigo County continue
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The effort to add an additional court in Vigo County took another step forward as the Vigo County Commissioners added their support. During Tuesday’s Commissioner’s meeting, the group voted to pass a resolution supporting the initiative. Vigo County Courts Chief Judge Christopher...
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield ranked in top 10 of ‘Best Small Cities’ in US
Three central Indiana cities have placed in the top ten of a new national list of the best small cities to live in the U.S. Carmel (#2), Zionsville (#7), and Westfield (#10) ranked in the top ten of WalletHub’s study of the “Best Small Cities in America.” More than 1,300 cities were included in the study.
United Way looking to strengthen neighborhoods with grant funding
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods Council is making up to $60,000 in mini-grant funding available for neighborhood improvement projects around the valley. The latest batch of funding is the third round of the program. The council’s goal is to...
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year....
