WATCH: Comedian Offers Up His “Welcome To Minneapolis” Routine
Comedian Mike Feeney has been doing his 'Welcome To..." series on TikTok for a few months and he finally got around to doing Minneapolis. The reaction to the video has been pretty good with folks from the #BoldNorth appreciating the effort put into the video that seems to be based on strange but true Minnesota memes. Check it out.
All Hail! The Bridgerton Experience is Now in Minnesota
You heard me right! The anticipated and highly loved Bridgerton Experience has now landed in beautiful Minnesota! And remember it is only here for a limited time so find out more and how you can get tickets!. I mean, the word has been out for a bit, but it has...
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple
EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour
IHeartMedia announced on Friday the dates for its annual Jingle Ball Tour, and there was a noticeable absence on the schedule. The radio and music giant revealed 11 stops for this year's holiday tour, but the Twin Cities isn't one of them. The 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball has been held...
fox9.com
Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
redlakenationnews.com
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
The Halloween Capital of the World is Just 100 Miles From Rochester
Did you know that the Halloween Capital of the World is only a little over an hour and a half away from Rochester?. It's true. If you want to get your spooky on this year, you can head to the Halloween Capital of the World, because it's right here in Minnesota, just a little over 100 miles away from Rochester.
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
eaglenewsnetwork.org
Kenya McKnight-Ahad improving the lives of African Americans in North Minneapolis.
Kenya McKnight-Ahad is a 45-year-old woman who is working to improve the lives of many African Americans living in poverty. She established the Black women’s wealth Alliance in Minneapolis to help financially poor black women. She was born in Illinois, Chicago. Her great grandparents moved from Mississippi to the...
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
Twin Cities Oktoberfest returns to MN State Fairgrounds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Break out the beer steins and lederhosen!. Twin Cities Oktoberfest is back for its 12th annual event on Friday, Oct. 7 (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 8 (12 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at the historic Progress Center Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
northloop.org
Billy’s New Speakeasy Is Almost Ready–And It’s BAD
Billy’s New Speakeasy Is Almost Ready–And It’s BAD. The owner of Billy Sushi is just about ready to open his much-anticipated cocktail bar, Billy After Dark (B.A.D). But even if you know where to find it, you shouldn’t expect to just walk up and get through the door in these next couple of months.
