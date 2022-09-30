ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MIX 108

Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple

EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
EAGAN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)

One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
KENOSHA, WI
fox9.com

Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon

On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN
northloop.org

Billy’s New Speakeasy Is Almost Ready–And It’s BAD

Billy’s New Speakeasy Is Almost Ready–And It’s BAD. The owner of Billy Sushi is just about ready to open his much-anticipated cocktail bar, Billy After Dark (B.A.D). But even if you know where to find it, you shouldn’t expect to just walk up and get through the door in these next couple of months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

