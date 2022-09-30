Read full article on original website
Japan to expel Russia consul as ties worsen over Ukraine
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has ordered the Russian consul in the northern city of Sapporo to leave the country within six days in retaliation for Moscow’s expulsion of a Japanese diplomat last month for alleged espionage. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Russia’s ambassador to inform him of the decision. The dispute is the latest example of worsening ties between the two countries following Japan’s imposition of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and said Japan plans to impose more sanctions against Moscow.
Probe opens in Romania over leaks from Russian-owned company
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol — which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft — over suspected data leaks. Organized crime prosecutors said late on Monday that police raided the company’s offices in the capital Bucharest and the western city of Timisoara, along with the employees’ homes, as part of the probe. No other details were immediately released. The Associated Press has sent a request for comment to NIS Petrol. Serbia’s president said “this has nothing to do with us.”
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
S. Korea missile fails after successful NKorean rocket test
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House said the leaders condemned North Korea’s missile test “in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.” The White House said the leaders agreed to coordinate immediate and longer-term responses to North Korea’s action bilaterally, as well as with South Korea, and with the international community.
Russian court fines TikTok for not deleting LGBT content
A Russian court has fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material in what is the country’s latest crackdown on Big Tech companies. The court in Moscow on Tuesday issued the $50,000 penalty to the short-video sharing platform, following a complaint by Russian regulators. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media. WhatsApp, Snapchat, Spotify and Tinder owner Match Group also have been hit by Russian fines this year.
Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional mediators are stepping up pressure on the country’s new junta. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to hit the country this year will further delay democratic elections and a return to civilian rule. Some of the protesters in the crowd waved Russian flags and called on new junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore to get Russian mercenaries to help fight the Islamic insurgency that has engulfed Burkina Faso. The previous coup leader now in exile in Togo had agreed to hold new elections by July 2024.
Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic
LONDON (AP) — A retired judge has opened a public inquiry into how Britain handled the coronavirus pandemic. Former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett said Tuesday that bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the heart of the proceedings. The inquiry would investigate the U.K.’s preparedness for a pandemic, how the government responded, and whether the “level of loss was inevitable or whether things could have been done better.” Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold an inquiry on his government’s handling of the pandemic after pressure from bereaved families. COVID-19 has left more than 204,000 people in Britain dead — one of the worst death tolls in the world. The probe will have the power to question witnesses under oath.
Blinken backs Colombia’s ‘holistic’ approach to drug policy
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru. Last month Petro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly and said that U.S.-led efforts to fight drug trafficking around the world had been “a failure.”
Former Sec. of State Rex Tillerson testifies at foreign lobbying trial of Tom Barrack
Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified that he never asked former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack to conduct any diplomacy of behalf of the United States or pass any information on to a foreign government. Tillerson was called by prosecutors to buttress their allegations that Barrack was serving...
National Archives alerted lawyers for Trump about missing letters with North Korean leader in May 2021, records show
The National Archives alerted lawyers for former President Donald Trump in May 2021 that Trump’s letters with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un — and two dozen boxes of records — were missing, according to new correspondence the Archives released on Monday. Gary Stern, general counsel for...
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. Cooperation on biofuel between the U.S. and Japan is part of a larger partnership between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in defense, technology and climate change. Japanese officials note the country has room to grow its efforts on green fuels and boosting their use will help attain its carbon neutral goals.
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine says that a planned pipeline to export oil is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wine voiced his opposition to the project that’s increasingly controversial over environmental concerns. Wine, 40, a singer and former lawmaker who ran for president in 2021, is the most prominent Ugandan to object to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that has run into headwinds as activists pile pressure on France’s TotalEnergies and its Chinese partner to pull out. The European Union legislature passed a resolution last month urging TotalEnergies to delay work on the pipeline by at least a year, citing rights violations and environmental fears.
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases. The UN on Tuesday upped its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help. The request in Geneva came a day after Julien Harneis, the U.N. coordinator for Pakistan, said diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, scabies and malnutrition are fueling a “second wave of death and destruction.” Floods in impoverished Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,696 since mid-June.
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Bangladesh plunges into power blackout after grid failure
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A failure in Bangladesh’s power grid plunged much of the country into a blackout. In the capital, Dhaka, market vendors lit candles and diners at restaurants ate food prepared by candlelight Tuesday evening. The state-run Bangladesh Power Development Board said power transmission had failed in the eastern part of the country, cutting electricity in Dhaka and other big cities. Officials said restoring power could take hours. Bangladesh’s recent impressive economic growth has been threatened by power shortages since the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants to reduce costs for imports as prices have soared.
EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos to tax blacklist
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has added the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its tax haven blacklist. It also put Anguilla back on as just a year after it was removed. The EU said Tuesday that it made the additions over “concerns that these three jurisdictions, which all have a zero or nominal-only rate of corporate income tax, are attracting profits without real economic activity.” The blacklist was set up in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion and it’s updated every six months.. It now includes 12 jurisdictions that are considered non-cooperative. Bermuda was removed from the list, and anti-poverty charity Oxfam criticized that decision.
Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
Ron Johnson again says Jan. 6 was not an ‘armed insurrection,’ adds ‘protesters did teach us’ how to use flagpoles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an “armed insurrection,” adding however, that protesters “did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons.”. “There weren’t thousands of armed...
