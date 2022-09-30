Read full article on original website
Support CASA by donation, or volunteering
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks who are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children going through the court system have another chance to learn more about the program at an upcoming informational meeting. In fact, it will be the final informational presentation...
United Way looking to strengthen neighborhoods with grant funding
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Strong Neighborhoods Council is making up to $60,000 in mini-grant funding available for neighborhood improvement projects around the valley. The latest batch of funding is the third round of the program. The council’s goal is to...
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
Efforts to add a new court in Vigo County continue
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The effort to add an additional court in Vigo County took another step forward as the Vigo County Commissioners added their support. During Tuesday’s Commissioner’s meeting, the group voted to pass a resolution supporting the initiative. Vigo County Courts Chief Judge Christopher...
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay City woman who claimed she had been shot by her boyfriend. First responders found the 54-year-old woman to have multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.
