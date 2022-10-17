ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The TikTok-Viral Mascara That Has Shoppers Canceling Lash Extension Appointments Is Finally Back In Stock & on Sale For $10

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

If there’s anything I’ve learned from covering so many mascaras , it’s that TikTok is one of the best places to discover new formulas. You’ll never run out of videos to watch, let alone try-ons that actually show you how it looks on and whether it stays put throughout the day. Lately, my eyes have been glued on one TikToker, in particular: @katiehub.org . She’s known for her extensive mascara collection and recommendations (or warnings), and her lashes are truly to die for.

One of her TikToks I stumbled upon recently had me Googling the mascara as soon as I was done watching the video. @katiehub.org shared with viewers that Maybelline made a mascara that’s like “instant lash extensions,” per the brand. It’s called the Illegal Length Mascara , which has been sold out on Amazon for quite a while now. However, it’s finally back in stock and also on sale for 18 percent off. This is your sign to stock up!

After one coat of mascara, @katiehub.org’s eyelashes are everything you want them to be: long, curled, lifted and defined. And it’s not just because she already has stunning natural lashes. The product has earned a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon , with numerous reviewers saying the exact same thing as the content creator.

“After [having] lash extensions in for months, I decided my lashes needed [a] break. Then I was on the quest for a comparable mascara to what looked like extensions. After trying a dozen high-rated ones, this is the holy grail ,” explained one shopper. “It does not clump; my lashes are so long with this!”

Keep reading for what makes this affordable mascara so coveted by TikTokers and shoppers alike.

RELATED: Shoppers Say This $4 Mascara Makes Them Look Like They ‘Have False Lashes On’



Maybelline Illegal Length Mascara $9.82 (was $11.99)

Buy Now

You probably don’t already have a mascara like the Illegal Length one, and that’s because it has 4 millimeters of lash extension fibers and a Fiber-Fix brush that seamlessly coats each lash with the fibers. These stand-out features make it hard to resist, especially when they cost just $10.

Not to mention, the formula doesn’t clump or flake either, so you don’t have to worry about getting raccoon eyes shortly after you apply the mascara.

To get the most dramatic lashes, brush the product through your lash hairs from root to tip. You don’t need to pack it on too much; a few swipes should do the trick. Make sure you apply the coats one after the other, rather than letting them dry, so that you get the most voluminous, lengthened look possible.

“This is the best mascara I have ever used. People ask me if I am wearing false lashes when I wear this mascara. It is easy to use and does not flake off,” raved another reviewer.

“This mascara is wonderful! It really lengthens lashes and is a good substitute for false lashes !” wrote another shopper.

Available in both washable and waterproof formulas, Maybelline’s Illegal Length Mascara is one you don’t want to miss out on. Shop it on Amazon while it’s still discounted to $10.

While you’re at it, here are three other mascaras that went viral on TikTok and should also be on your radar.



essence Bye Bye Panda Eyes Mascara $4.99

Buy Now

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect… $14.97

Buy Now

Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Black… $9.99 (was $10.99)

Buy Now

