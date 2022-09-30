Cardinals' Week 4 depth chart vs. Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers this weekend on the road. With a handful of roster moves, their depth chart entering the week is slightly different than it has been in previous weeks.
Check out what it looks like in Week 4, as the team released this week.
Quarterback
- Kyler Murray
- Trace McSorley
It will look like this for one more week at least. Colt McCoy is eligible to come off injured reserve next week, which would likely signal the end of McSorley’s stay on the active roster.
Running back
- James Conner
- Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams
- Jonathan Ward
- Keaontay Ingram
Nothing has changed here. Benjamin appears to be more No. 2 than Williams, based on playing time.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
- Rondale Moore
- Andy Isabella
‘Z’ receiver
- A.J. Green
Slot receiver
- Marquise Brown
- Greg Dortch
Brown has been the No. 1 ‘X’ in games. Green now is out for Week 4 so we can expect to see some changes. Isabella filled in for Green after his injury last week.
Tight end
- Zach Ertz
- Maxx Williams
- Trey McBride
- Stephen Anderson
Nothing has changed here.
Offensive line
Left tackle
- D.J. Humphries
- Josh Jones
Left guard
- Justin Pugh
- Sean Harlow
Center
- Rodney Hudson
- Sean Harlow
- Lecitus Smith
Right guard
- Will Hernandez
- Max Garcia
Right tackle
- Kelvin Beachum
- Josh Jones
This is all the same, although when Pugh came out with an injury, it was Garcia who filled in at left guard.
Defensive line
DE
- J.J. Watt
- Michael Dogbe
NT
- Rashard Lawrence
- Leki Fotu
DT
- Zach Allen
- Jonathan Ledbetter
Nothing has changed here, but with Lawrence out, we will see how the nose tackle rotation works this weekend.
Outside linebacker
Strong side
- Markus Golden
- Devon Kennard
- Cameron Thomas
Weak side
- Dennis Gardeck
- Victor Dimukeje
- Myjai Sanders
- Jesse Luketa
Luketa was signed from the practice squad this week. Nothing else has changed.
Inside linebacker
MIKE
- Zaven Collins
- Nick Vigil
- Ben Niemann
Mo/Star
- Isaiah Simmons
- Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
The depth chart hasn’t changed all season so far, although playing time has.
Cornerback
One side
- Byron Murphy
- Trayvon Mullen
Other side
- Marco Wilson
- Christian Matthew
Jace Whittaker has been getting elevated from the practice squad to play. We will see if that continues. Mullen is expected to get his first defensive snaps of the season this week.
Safety
Strong safety
- Budda Baker
Free safety
- Jalen Thompson
They only have two safeties on the roster now. Expect to see Chris Banjo, recently signed to the practice squad, elevated to the active roster.
Specialists
Kicker
- Matt Prater
Punter/holder
- Andy Lee
Long snapper
- Aaron Brewer
Kick returner
- Eno Benjamin
- Jonathan Ward
Punt returner
- Greg Dortch
- Rondale Moore
