Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Kimberly Dawn Arthur
Kimberly Dawn Arthur, 44 of Woodsfield, OH passed away September 29, 2022. Kimberly was born December 9, 1977 in Medina, OH and was the daughter of the late Benjamin “Benny” Arthur, Sr and Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner who survives. Along with her dad she was preceded in death by a brother BJ Arthur. Kimberly enjoyed watching TV. She loved to tease her workers at the care center. Kimberly loved her dad and truly missed him since his passing. Surviving are her mother, Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner of Washington; brother Raymond “Ike” Arthur and sister Crystal Gail Arthur both of Washington; grandmother, Irene Arthur; aunts, Joyce Arthur and Mary Hall all of Hacker Valley; and all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave Kimberly. Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arthur family.
WDTV
WVU School of Nursing opens new campus at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Getting nurses into the workface faster is the goal for a new state-of-the-art medical campus in Bridgeport. The WVU School of Nursing has partnered with United Hospital Center to bring a new school of nursing campus to Bridgeport. The campus will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and skills...
WDTV
RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported. Boy’s Soccer. Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0. Morgantown 2 - Weir 1. Bridgeport...
WDTV
Darlene Ann Cogar
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Darlene Ann Cogar, 73 of Jumbo went to Heaven Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born September 22, 1949 in Peeltree, WV and was the daughter of the late Fred and Tressie Hammons Fisher. Darlene met and married the love of her life, Billy Duane Cogar at the age of 17 and this past April 1st they celebrated 55 years of marriage together. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and daughter. She enjoyed traveling and participating in the lumberjack events alongside her husband for many years. She was a homemaker, a volunteer and a great friend that was always ready to help those in need. Surviving are her loving husband Billy Duane Cogar; sons, Billy G. Cogar (Kathy), Clinton Cogar, Zachary and Bosley Hall; daughters, Lori Cogar Winkler (John) and Sebrena Cogar Hall (Oliver); grandchildren, Ricky Tracy II, Jacob Winkler, Cole Cogar, Crystal Cogar, Lynsey Crowl, Marcus and Randi Stump; great grandchildren, Ayden Walker, Cora Cogar, Titus and Asher Tracy and Violet Trotter; mother in law, Emogene Cogar Salisbury and many other extended family members, friends and neighbors. Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Cogar family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer and current Green Bay Packers Corner Rasul Douglas joined First at 4. He talked about his two seasons at WVU, what stood out to him while at WVU, how he feels about the current state of WVU football, and changes to the landscape of college football.
WDTV
Fairmont State names new deputy chief of police
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has named James W. “Bil” McGahan III Deputy Chief of Police of the Fairmont State Police Department. McGahan brings 37 years of experience to the position. McGahan previously served as a Corporal and Lead Officer for the Fairmont State University Police...
WDTV
Longtime country music band to bring ‘Holiday & Hits’ to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime country music band Diamond Rio is bringing their show Holiday & Hits to the Robinson Grand in December. The show is coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. “Holidays & Hits with Diamond Rio is basically a concert in two parts,”...
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Elkins’ Addyson Cogar
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - In the pouring rain and frigid elements last weekend, the Elkins Tigers cruised to a 10-0 win over Lewis County in girl’s soccer. It gave them their 10th win of the season. For the year, the team has only lose one game, an early loss to Charleston Catholic. It’s a distinct turnaround from last year’s team that lost three of its last four games to end the season in 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia. Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials. The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host...
WDTV
WVU students and parents share concern about mold in the dorms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bryan Duft and Michael Dyer were excited to start their freshman year at West Virginia University. However, both started to feel ill after they moved into Summit Hall. The boys said their room was always moist, and they experienced what they said was mold on the...
WDTV
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 80 dogs were seized inside a single-wide trailer in Upshur County Monday morning. “I think that far exceeds any number of animals we’ve seized before,” said Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller. Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies, Upshur County Animal Control and Lewis County Animal...
WDTV
Family welcomes first baby born at new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County family welcomed the first baby born at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital last week. Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic fashion on Thursday, Sept. 29. Kristy Pantojas, of Reedsville, fell on her stomach on Sept. 26 and went to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say work on the Laneville Bridge replacement project in Tucker County is ahead of schedule. A temporary replacement bridge is place over Red Creek on Forest Road 19, but it is not yet ready for either pedestrian or vehicular traffic. According to the Forest Service,...
WDTV
Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7. The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. Officials say all other...
WDTV
Two men charged for stealing tractor in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men from Pennsylvania have been charged after officers said they stole a tractor and fired a gun in Monongalia County. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the Daybrook area of Mon County Monday morning around 9:30, according to a release from the MCSO.
WDTV
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman or the vehicle she was driving. Authorities say she cashed fraudulent checks at three different United Bank locations in Monongalia County. Anyone who may know the suspect or recognize the vehicle is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Westover Police asking for help to identify woman
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking to the public’s help to identify a woman in the photos below. Anyone with information can contact the Westover Police Department on its Facebook page or by calling 304-296-6576.
WDTV
WVU focuses on injury recovery, fundamentals in open week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is in an open week this week. It gives the team a break before the rest of the season while also giving coaches more time to evaluate the team’s shortcomings. For head coach Neal Brown, a lot of discussion during his press conference...
WDTV
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings. Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on scene and reportedly...
Comments / 0