Celebrities

HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The List

The Stunning Transformation Of Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney is a perfect balance of brainpower and glamour. A Lebanese-British barrister, she crusades fiercely for the restoration of human rights of oppressed groups and seamlessly transitions into a vision of grace on the Hollywood red carpet when the occasion calls for it. Married to Oscar-winning actor and perennial heartthrob George Clooney, she has emerged as one of showbiz's most stylish icons and claimed fame that is separate from her husband's. But to her, the good fight of justice appears to override all else. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she once said in an interview for Time.
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party

Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
E! News

E! News

