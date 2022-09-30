Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Outrage Rocking Pro-Fishing World As Winners Busted Stuffing Fish With Weights
Outrage is rocking the competitive fishing world after the winners of a huge Ohio fishing tournament were caught stuffing their fish with pieces of other fish and lead weights to score cash prizes. The team of two competitors in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament was about to take home...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
B100 Is Giving You Free Tickets To See Ed Sheeran Live In Chicago
One of the biggest and most talented artists on the planet is heading out on the road for the North American leg of his tour. One of those stops is going to be just a couple hours away from the Quad Cities in Chicago, IL. That talented superstar is Ed Sheeran and B100 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see him in concert next year.
Mt. Vernon vs. Assumption Tailgate Tour Win $200
Welcome to the Mt. Vernon vs. Assumption game in In Davenport! It's week 6 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. When...
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0