profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 3, 2022
Corn: 8 to 9 cents higher. Soybeans: 2 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 10 to 15 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Wheat futures rose near three-month highs overnight as the market extended Friday’s rally triggered by USDA’s unexpectedly low U.S. crop estimate. Corn and soybeans also rose amid heightened Russia tensions. Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.4%, a third straight daily gain after plunging 18% in September. Front-month crude oil futures are nearly $4 higher on reports OPEC+ is considering an output cut. U.S. stock index futures signal a firmer open and the U.S. dollar index is up about 150 points.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
FOXBusiness
Jobless claims rise to 213,000 after declining for five weeks straight
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained near a four-month low, a sign the labor market remains healthy despite an increasingly dark economic outlook. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Sept. 17 rose to 213,000...
Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations
The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
US Stock Futures Mixed After Recording Quarterly Losses; Tesla In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses for the week, month and quarter. The Dow Jones settled below the 29,000 level for the first time since November 2020, while the S&P 500 index also recorded its worst month since March 2020. The 30-stock...
Agriculture Online
Wheat prices take a dive | Monday, October 3, 2022
At the close CBOT wheat prices are down 9¢ after reaching a three-month high last Friday. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing attributes the fall to a "lack of news to justify a price close above the 100 and 200-day moving average resistance levels, and prices correcting after Friday’s big move higher."
US auto sales fell slightly in 3Q, even with September gains
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers’ appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning. Edmunds.com said Monday that sales fell 0.9% from July through September, with most automakers reporting declines. General Motors was a notable exception, logging a big increase. Many companies, including GM, said sales rose in September as shortages of computer chips and other parts started to ease and auto factories were able to produce more, increasing vehicle supplies. But analysts said any monthly gain may be short lived due to high prices and rising interest rates. “With increasing interest rates, affordability is being tested,” Zack Krelle, an industry analyst at TrueCar. “We’re seeing consumers faced with the reality that to afford the same vehicle at the same monthly payment as last year, they are forced to increase their down payment, which is creating affordability challenges.”
Agriculture Online
Corn extends gains on slow U.S. harvest, wheat rebounds
Chicago corn futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by a slower than expected U.S. harvest, while continuing concern over global supplies pushed wheat back into positive territory after a fall the previous day. The fall of the U.S. dollar was also supportive for U.S. grain futures....
Agriculture Online
Wheat near three-month high as U.S. crop cut, Ukraine war in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday to hold near a three-month high as a reduced official estimate of the U.S. harvest and heightened tensions in the Ukraine war kept attention on global supply risks. Corn rose also held firm, supported by a lower than expected estimate of U.S. stocks. Soybeans inched up as strength in mineral and vegetable oil markets helped counter pressure from a firm dollar and Friday's larger than expected U.S. soybean stocks tally.
Investopedia
Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Rose More Than Expected in August 2022
Consumer prices climbed more than expected in August, even as the Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates to slow rising prices, according to the latest report on personal incomes and expenditures by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The BEA's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% in August, more than the 0.1% economists projected after a 0.1% decline in July.
CNBC
Job openings plunged by more than 1.1 million in August
The number of job openings plunged by more than a million in August, providing a potential early sign that the massive U.S. labor gap is beginning to close. Available positions totaled 10.05 million for the month, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics release Tuesday. That was also well below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate and was the biggest one-month decline since April 2020 in the early days of the Covid pandemic.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 3, 2022
Wheat and corn futures were higher in overnight trading while soybeans were little changed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said all wheat production in 2022 rose less than 1% year-over-year to 1.65 billion bushels, as yield was offset by fewer harvested acres. The average yield was 46.5 bushels...
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, U.S. Hog Inventory Continues to Plummet Here Come $1.20 Lean Hogs, October 3rd 2022
50 – 119 lbs. 20,490 20,211 19,887 98 97. The U.S. breeding herd continues to decline. It reached its recent peak in December of 2019 at 6.471 million. This September USDA report 6.152 million. An almost steady decline over the last three years to over 300,000 less (-4%). A reflection of the general lack of profitability in the industry. Less sows mean less hogs.
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 1.03% to 29,374.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.65% to 10,869.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.23% to 3,673.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health...
USD/CAD Flat As Investors Cheer Weak Economic Data, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar paused its rally again on Tuesday, driven by additional gains in the broader financial markets. But investors might also be cheering disappointing job numbers on Tuesday, which might seem counterintuitive to the average person. So, what is happening on Wall Street?. According to the Bureau of Labor...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans finish off their highs | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Corn ended the day up 3¢ at $6.84. Soybeans closed up 9¢ at $13.83. Both are down from their highs earlier in the day. CBOT wheat closed down 7¢. KC wheat closed up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle are still down 53¢....
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
Agriculture Online
Soybeans sink to 2-month low | Friday, September 30, 2022
Soybeans ended the day down 45¢ to $13.66 following the news out of USDA that soybean stocks are higher than expected. Corn has dropped since the initial boost the USDA report provided. Corn futures finished the day up 8¢. Wheat is still strong. CBOT wheat closed up 27¢....
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
