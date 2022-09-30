Read full article on original website
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
AOL Corp
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Shrimpers who rode out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats are struggling to find work after the devastating storm swept through Florida. The Fort Myers Beach area was home to the largest commercial shrimping fleet in the Gulf of Mexico, but now, workers Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan Lopez are out of a job indefinitely.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wqcs.org
SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed
South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
WPBF News 25
Martin County grandparents seeking help after storms during Hurricane Ian destroyed their home
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two grandparents, both recently retired, are now facing an uncertain future afterHurricane Ian winds destroyed their home. “That’s our bed,” Deborah Somers said to her husband, Jim, pointing at a mattress on a pile of debris. “What’s left of it.”. “What’s...
Florida Highway Patrol Cruiser Pulled From Hurricane Ian Flood Waters
A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser caught in the wrath of Hurricane Ian, was pulled from the flood waters in Hardee County caused by Hurricane Ian. According to police, on Thursday night, Sept. 29, the trooper was in the car when the road washed out. Police
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Residents leave Florida’s Pine Island, Hurricane Ian’s ruin
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and other volunteers with a group that helps rescue people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who rode out Hurricane Ian only to find themselves stranded in a landscape of flooded homes without water or electricity. The largest barrier island […]
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
WPBF News 25
3 tornadoes confirmed during Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Damages from the EF2 tornado in Delray Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Ian. In Wellington, an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 mph touched down at about...
