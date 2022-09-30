ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

wqcs.org

SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed

South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Cooperatives#Service Area#Ian#Hurricane Ian#Fkec
Weather
Economy
Environment
Energy Industry
Industry
WFLA

Residents leave Florida’s Pine Island, Hurricane Ian’s ruin

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and other volunteers with a group that helps rescue people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who rode out Hurricane Ian only to find themselves stranded in a landscape of flooded homes without water or electricity. The largest barrier island […]
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

