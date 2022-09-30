After a season full of strife, Iowa City West's victory over Iowa City High in the "Battle for the Spike" volleyball game match Tuesday seemingly has made it all worth it. The Trojans' emotional 3-2 win (25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 25-27, 19-17) over their rivals marked the first time since 2018 that they could call the trophy their own. ...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO