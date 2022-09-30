5 reasons why Alabama could lose against Arkansas

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It’s Week 5 of the 2022 college football season and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a top-25 matchup with major SEC West implications.

Ever since the Week 2 scare against the Texas Longhorns, Alabama has appeared to be more disciplined and complete on both sides of the ball.

Now, the Crimson Tide will have to face an offensively-dominant team that might be able to keep up with Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs.

That being said, anything can happen. With a lot on the line, head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks won’t pull any punches in trying to dethrone Nick Saban and Alabama.

Here are five reasons why the Crimson Tide could lose to Arkansas.

If Alabama can't establish the pass

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Arkansas’s pass defense is one of the worst in the nation, ranking 126 out of 131. It’s not likely, but if Bryce Young and the receiving corps can’t get things going, there are serious offensive issues. The run game is not consistent enough to lean on, especially with Razorbacks’ defensive front.

Arkansas wants to bounce back from last week's loss

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Razorbacks lost a tough one in Dallas last week against Texas A&M. What would give Arkansas more of a boost in national rankings, the recruiting trail and in the SEC than beating the Crimson Tide? They want it and will do whatever they can to take it.

KJ Jefferson flashes his arm

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Through four games, he’s completed 69% of passes for 941 yards and eight touchdowns, while only throwing one interception.

KJ Jefferson uses his legs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama sometimes has a difficult time containing quarterbacks who have the ability to leave the pocket and run. So far in 2022, Jefferson has 64 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

The team looks ahead

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s upcoming schedule features a gauntlet of games that include a road game to Neyland Stadium, Jimbo Fisher making his way to Tuscaloosa and Lane Kiffin doing Lane Kiffin things. It would be easy for this Crimson Tide team to overlook Arkansas and start thinking about future games. Discipline is key.