Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
The Best Chicken Tenders in The Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
Florida Woman Arrested For Aggressively Pulling Out Gun In Gas Line
A Florida woman was arrested last week after she pulled a gun on two women in a gas line in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Terri Johns, 59, pointed a gun at a car with two women inside because she thought they were trying to skip the line to get gas.
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
Illinois Red Cross Volunteer Going To Florida To Help With Hurricane Relief Efforts
There are some people on this planet who will do anything to help others in their time of need. One of those persons is in Illinois and he is preparing to head to Florida to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian rips through most of the state. His name is Dean Otta and he is ready to help.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Outrage Rocking Pro-Fishing World As Winners Busted Stuffing Fish With Weights
Outrage is rocking the competitive fishing world after the winners of a huge Ohio fishing tournament were caught stuffing their fish with pieces of other fish and lead weights to score cash prizes. The team of two competitors in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament were about to take home...
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted
Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Jim Cantore Smacked By Stray Tree Branch, And Other Viral Hurricane Clips
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida yesterday, and there's a few clips from the news and other sources that have gone viral. First off, Jim Cantore, perhaps the greatest of hurricane reporters, did the usual thing he does and went out to try to stand out in the storm as 110mph winds hit Punta Gorda.
Illinois’ In The Top 10 States Where People Are Quitting The Least
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were laid off from their jobs. As time progressed, many people were leaving their jobs for many reasons, including lack of pay or what they felt was unfair pay for the work they were doing. In 2022, people are still leaving their jobs. In some states, people are resigning from their positions more than others. A new study has shown that Illinois has a low resignation rate and Iowa isn't far behind.
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
Barbecue, Pizza, & Beer-Illinois’ Route 84 has Some Hidden Gems This time of year
This time of year is great. Yeah, I love summer (I don't hate the heat like most people) but the older I get the more I enjoy fall. Fall is a great time to do some road tripping. One of the best, most scenic rides is going north on Route...
Fox News Meteorologist Draws A Giant Dong On Screen During Hurricane Coverage
It's hurricane season - the time of the year when meteorologists get the most airtime on every news outlet across the nation. Using the tools at his disposal, Fox News meteorologist Brian Norcross was explaining the path of the hurricane, and where it could possibly turn east or west as it reaches the panhandle.
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
