Brazil's elections test the political power of religion

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters as he is surrounded by his security detail upon arrival to a motorcycle rally as he campaigns for a second term in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2. The World's Carol Hills and reporter...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Nobel Peace Prize could sound alarm over Ukraine war or climate

As speculation mounts ahead of Friday's much-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize announcement, observers suggest the committee may sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or climate change. - "By giving the Peace Prize to climate change, the Nobel committee would have the unique possibility to say that the multiple crises the world is facing must be resolved together," said Oda Andersen Nyborg, head of the Norwegian Peace Council.
Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown

"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
Public Radio International (PRI) is a global non-profit media company focused on the intersection of journalism and engagement to effect positive change in people's lives.

