Tense atmosphere as voters head to the polls in Brazil's most diverse elections ever
The feeling on the streets of Brazil is one of both tension and excitement. The country is preparing for the first round of its presidential elections on Sunday. The vote is between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro — an ally of former US President Donald Trump — and former left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula is well ahead in the polls.
Brazil's elections test the political power of religion
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters as he is surrounded by his security detail upon arrival to a motorcycle rally as he campaigns for a second term in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2. The World's Carol Hills and reporter...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
US senators demand full White House investigation into shooting of Palestinian American journalist
US Congressional Democrats are calling on the White House to conduct and release the findings of a full investigation into the shooting death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. An investigator from the research group Forensic Architecture shared with The World a computer reconstruction, built by its...
Spain passes law to remember and exhume victims of civil war and dictatorship
Jessica Flores stood by a series of unmarked graves on a hill near the Ebro River in Spain’s Iberian Peninsula, grieving for the grandfather she never knew, Andreu Flores, who was killed in the country’s civil war in 1938. Until recently, the Flores family had no idea where...
‘Every country gets a voice:’ World leaders convene at annual UN meeting
World leaders are arriving in New York this week for the annual United Nations General Assembly — a chance to speak on a global stage about critical issues impacting their nation and the planet. The General Debate is also a moment that often brings great political theater. And for...
A state-owned company from China is building a massive commercial port in Peru
Chancay is known as a sleepy fishing and farming town, about 50 miles north of Peru’s capital, Lima. It’s been popular with tourists and birds that migrate every year to and from North America. But now, this little town of about 60,000 people is where a huge commercial...
Thousands of foreign students enrolled in Chinese universities await permission to return
Harinitesh Selvakumar, 21, chose to study at Hebei Medical University in China because he said it was more affordable than a private university in India, his home country. Just a few months after arriving in 2019, when news started spreading about a virus from Wuhan, Harinitesh said he decided to fly home for winter break and wait it out.
Nobel Peace Prize could sound alarm over Ukraine war or climate
As speculation mounts ahead of Friday's much-anticipated Nobel Peace Prize announcement, observers suggest the committee may sound the alarm over the war in Ukraine or climate change. - "By giving the Peace Prize to climate change, the Nobel committee would have the unique possibility to say that the multiple crises the world is facing must be resolved together," said Oda Andersen Nyborg, head of the Norwegian Peace Council.
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted missile drills in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, as the United Nations Security Council prepares to meet over what was Pyongyang's longest-range test.
Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown
"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
No contradiction in supporting protesters while pursuing nuclear deal with Iran, US special envoy says
Protests in Iran show no signs of letting up. Yesterday, riot police clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities across the country. Today, students at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences chanted slogans. They were condemning police brutality and calling for more freedom for Iranian women. The demonstrations come after the...
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: ‘dozens’ of towns recaptured in east and south, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk; Energoatom may restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Maine’s lobster industry is still feeling the effects of the trade war with China
At Union Wharf in Portland, Maine, seagulls flutter over big, white lobster boats unloading their catch into plastic crates. It’s a typical day on the wharf — and relatively quiet. But in the summer of 2018, during former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the mood along...
