Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla. Neighbors...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Changes to Arizona MVD road test

Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Big closures up ahead this weekend on Interstate 10. The latest closure is on I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport. RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe. Updated: May. 9,...
ARIZONA STATE
gotodestinations.com

21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year

Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

6 plant sales happening in Tucson this October 🌱

Fall brings pumpkins, cool(er) weather and lower A/C bills. But let's take a moment to appreciate another autumn favorite: fall plant sales. Here are six happening in October. Bring home your newest plant baby (or should we say babies?). Pima County Master Gardeners' upcoming sale features cacti and succulents, perennials, compost, gardening books, decor and more.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened back in July. Deputies said it happened at Flowing Wells Park, near River Rd. and Shannon Rd. on July 26. Someone found a man lying on the ground and called police.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pride weekend in Tucson is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Festivities kicked off Friday night with a parade downtown. Organizers told KOLD News 13 it feels great to celebrate LGBTQ pride after years of COVID-19. While things have...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies in Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died in his cell Monday morning, Oct. 3. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately began trying to save the inmate’s life as they waited for Tucson fire medics to arrive.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Jury convicts man of murdering kidnapping 13-year-old Tucson girl

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ

Community Policy