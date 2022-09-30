ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Cooper City, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove

MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place. Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Broward College#University Drive#Pembroke Commons#Sheridan And Pine Island
waste360.com

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management Introduces its First-Ever Electric-Powered Waste Collection Vehicle

Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) has introduced its first-ever electric-powered waste collection vehicle. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, DSWM Director Michael Fernandez, and Darren Jane, District Sales Manager for Mack Trucks, were in attendance. “Here in Miami-Dade, we’re...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Part of Florida Turnpike in Broward to close Sunday for repairs to overpass

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A section of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County will close during the latter part of the weekend while crews perform maintenance on a section of a bridge that was struck by a truck four days ago, authorities said.The work could prompt traffic gridlock for weekend motorists while the Broward County Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division performs the necessary work, which is scheduled to start Sunday at 10 a.m. and last through Monday at 5 a.m. between Hollywood Boulevard and Griffin Road, officials said in a written statement.Motorists will be forced to detour to State Road 77 while the work is occurring, according to the statement.Officials said an oversized vehicle collided with the lower part of the Sheridan Street overpass in Hollywood on Tuesday, which prompted an emergency closure.According to the Sun-Sentinel, a state transportation official concluded that the damage was so severe that a beam for the overpass should be removed and repaired.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Publix
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters

MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
miamirealtors.com

MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy