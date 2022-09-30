Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
3 tornadoes confirmed during Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Damages from the EF2 tornado in Delray Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Ian. In Wellington, an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 mph touched down at about...
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NWS: 125 MPH Tornado Hit Senior Community, 90 MPH Tornado Hit Wellington
The National Weather Service is providing more information on the tornadoes that tore through Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in our state.
