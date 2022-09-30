ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

chicagoagentmagazine.com

Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders

It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Business
laportecounty.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
Chicago Journal

Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color

Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Richards teacher to tackle the Chicago Marathon

As bands director at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Jordan Fransler’s days are filled with education and music, but that’s not all. In his free time, the talented teacher likes to put on his running shoes. “Running became one of my favorite hobbies several years ago. It...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub owner declares bankruptcy, continues to negotiate sale

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story which will be regularly updated.) Pipeline Health, the current owner of West Suburban Medical Center, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning in the Southern District of Texas. For months Pipeline has been negotiating the sale of both West Sub and Weiss Memorial...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

New Equestrian University Groundbreaking in Lynwood

Jada D. Curry, Mayor of the Village of Lynwood was joined by over 500 Village Officials, FCC Church members, regional elected officials, and Lynwood residents in welcoming the groundbreaking ceremony of the future FCC Equestrian University to the Village of Lynwood. Family Christian Center Pastor Steve Munsey and over 500...
LYNWOOD, IL
wgnradio.com

The pros and cons of selling your house as is

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

The Soul Food Lounge Opening Soon In North Lawndale, Bringing West Siders Sit-Down Southern Food With A Twist

NORTH LAWNDALE — A new soul food fusion restaurant is opening soon at the MLK Legacy Apartments in North Lawndale. The Soul Food Lounge, a collaboration between Chef Quentin Love of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, welcomed local foodies for a soft launch Friday to see the new space and sample the menu of Southern food favorites with a twist.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week

–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot delivers 2023 Chicago budget address

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed a $16.4 billion City Hall budget Monday. Among the items missing: a property tax increase of more than $40 million that, until a few days ago, the mayor said was necessary. Dropping the tax increase won praise from the Budget Watchdog Civic Federation of...
CHICAGO, IL

