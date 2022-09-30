Philly Spring Cleanup-Fall Edition Postponed Until Saturday, October 8

PHILADELPHIA – Due to the forecast of inclement weather including severe rain, the Streets Department has postponed the Philly Spring Cleanup- Fall Edition for one week, until Saturday, October 8. While this decision has not been made lightly, the Streets Department has decided to make this date change for the safety of all participants.

All previously registered projects submitted for cleanup will still be held on October 8. Block Captains, residents, and community organizations that have registered to participate are urged to hold on to their supplies and rally more neighbors, family and friends. Registered participants can still pick up supplies at the Streets Department’s warehouse at 3033 S. 63rd St. The warehouse is open today through 6pm and Saturday, October 1 from 7am to 10am. Your group must be already registered as a participant. Please bring your PSC voucher or a valid ID.

Thank you to all the community groups that registered projects. The Streets Department looks forward to continuing to work our volunteers to put an end to litter and rid our city of illegal dumping as we continue our celebration of 15-years of Community Cleaning Partnerships. We’ll see you on Saturday, October 8 as we work together to keep our city clean.

Visit www.phila.gov/streets for more information.