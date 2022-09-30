ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
BBC

Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'

"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Upcycling in the past: Viking beadmakers' secrets revealed

Ribe was an important trading town in the Viking Age. At the beginning of the 8th century, a trading place was established on the north side of the river Ribe, to which traders and craftsmen flocked from far and wide to manufacture and sell goods such as brooches, suit buckles, combs and colored glass beads.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malawi#African People#Yale University#Beads#Europeans#Africans
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
Sara B

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
The Independent

Man of mystery discovered in Paris

He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy