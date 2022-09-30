Read full article on original website
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
The mysterious history of druids, ancient 'mediators between humans and the gods'
Druids were revered in ancient Britain. Much about them is a mystery, but we know this: They did not build Stonehenge.
BBC
Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'
"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
Phys.org
Upcycling in the past: Viking beadmakers' secrets revealed
Ribe was an important trading town in the Viking Age. At the beginning of the 8th century, a trading place was established on the north side of the river Ribe, to which traders and craftsmen flocked from far and wide to manufacture and sell goods such as brooches, suit buckles, combs and colored glass beads.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Disbelief Over 114-Year-Old 'Indian Head' Cent Found in Stack of Coins
The design first appeared on coins in the late 1800s and underwent a design alteration.
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
IFLScience
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
The Legend of Yacumama
Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
Russian aircraft detected in North American Air Defense Identification Zone
Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada on Sunday, officials said. The aircraft entered and operated in the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), but did not enter American sovereign airspace, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
Man of mystery discovered in Paris
He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
