Ellicottville, NY

Night Lights Returns

EAST OTTO - For the 10th consecutive autumn, Griffis Sculpture Park is being illuminated in colorful theatrical lighting for all to enjoy. NIGHT LIGHTS opened up for the season on Friday, September 9 and will run through Saturday, October 15, 2022. A portion of the legendary park’s landscape and sculptures are seen in a whole different light and has become a successful fundraiser for park.
EAST OTTO, NY
Tour Chautauqua

The Chautauqua-Lake Erie region in Western New York comes alive with color and fun fall activities. Witnessing the changing leaves, affectionately known as “leaf peeping”, is a time-honored fall tradition throughout the Northeast. A visit during mid-October will bring you into town during peak fall foliage season. FALL...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Pollinators to Pest Control

Fall in western New York is an exciting time for gardeners, as harvest season is the culmination of many months of careful planning and hard work. While fall may signal the end of the growing season, it’s hardly the end of a gardener’s work. Cornell Cooperative Extension at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville is home to the Master Gardener Volunteer Program, which offers a series of fall workshops for new and experienced gardeners to plan next year’s garden, learn different ways to preserve the harvest’s bounty, and explore new agricultural topics.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Everyone Has A Story

Everyone has a story … from the time you take your first breath, you begin to accumulate experiences and lessons. Your world is shaped by so many factors from family values and world morality, love and loss, prosperity and despair. Along the way you make decisions you wish you could change, but then your journey would look different in the end. You know that old saying, “Everything happens for a reason.”
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Next Up on the Menu: Sliders

OLEAN - The Olean Sports and Social Club (OSSC) and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to present the next segment of a food crawl, and using it as a fundraiser to raise funds for service dogs through the WNY Heroes / Pawsitive for Heroes.
OLEAN, NY
Fall is in the Air in the ANF Region of PA

As the cool nip of Autumn is felt in the morning and evening air, the change of season brings on the desire to explore. Farm markets, sunflower fields, shopping, and sipping wine after a scenic country drive bubble up as the next road trip adventure. LITTLE MOUNTAIN WINERY. McKean County’s...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
NOW this… by Brenda

How are you celebrating the final days of summer? Bike rides, bonfires, one or two more outdoor concerts before the weather turns, ice cream no matter what the temperature is outside?. Warm days and cool nights call for dressing in layers. Our village certainly has a variety of outfitters to...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
OLDC First Fund Recipient: Heart of Olean Mural

OLEAN - The Olean Local Development Corporation (OLDC) has chosen the Heart of Olean mural as its first recipient of the OLDC Community Driven Project Fund. David Carucci, OLDC treasurer explained, “The OLDC’s mission is to promote economic development and area’s quality of life through community-based projects.”
OLEAN, NY
Get Ready To Rock With Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot

The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Events Center will be rocking on Saturday night, September 17th when three of the most electrifying fan favorite bands of the 80’s and 90’s roll into Salamanca, NY. The “Live To Rock Tour” featuring Skid Row, Warrant and Quiet Riot has been crisscrossing the country to rave reviews as they bring back the nostalgia of the “hair/metal band days” and the fans are ready to let go and return to some sense of normality for the summer and early fall concert season.
SALAMANCA, NY
Proper Breathing to Engage Your Core

When I get a new client, especially one who is unfamiliar with strength training, I begin by teaching some basics like form, tempo and breathing. Probably the hardest of the three to teach is breathing. Proper breathing will help you engage your core when you need it the most. Core...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
