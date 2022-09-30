Read full article on original website
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Real Conversations: Keeping up in the Classroom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this latest installment of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re taking a closer look at how our students are faring in the classroom; particularly post-pandemic. According to statistics compiled by United Way, only 30% of 3rd graders in the Quad Cities are reading at...
Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – Starting in January 2023, Californians can cross the street where they choose, if they can cross safely. “The sentiment is very simple that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing San Francisco.
70s continue today
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will continue with another day in the 70s and sunshine, although there may be a few more clouds late this afternoon. Come Wednesday a few showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most areas won’t pick up anything noticeable. Highs will once again reach the 70s ahead of a strong cold front on Thursday. Thursday temps are tough to forecast, if the front comes early in the day, we will be in the 60s if it comes later in the day, we will be in the 70s. Behind the front temps will quickly drop and by Friday we will only be in the 50s. Frost and freeze potential return on Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. Sunny skies will return for the weekend, but highs will only be in the 50s and 60s.
