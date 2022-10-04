ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some brie, camembert cheeses recalled amid listeria outbreak

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak tied to certain brands of brie and camembert cheeses.

According to the CDC, there have been six reported illnesses and five hospitalizations tied to the outbreak. The illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

Of the five people interviewed, four reported eating brie or camembert cheese before getting sick, the CDC says. Investigators say lab data showed cheese made by Old Europe Cheese Inc. may be contaminated with listeria.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese, which was sold at retail stores nationwide.

The recalled cheese was sold under the following brand names:

  • Black Bear
  • Block & Barrel
  • Charmant
  • Cobblestone
  • Culinary Tour
  • Fredericks
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Glenview Farms
  • Good & Gather
  • Heinen’s
  • Joan of Arc
  • La Bonne Vie
  • Lidl
  • Life in Provence
  • Market 32
  • Matrie’d
  • Metropolitan
  • Prestige
  • Primo Taglio
  • Red Apple Cheese
  • Reny Picot
  • St. Randeaux
  • St. Rocco
  • Taste of Inspiration
  • Trader Joe

It was distributed between August 1 and Sept. 28. The products have best use by dates from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Anyone who has purchased recalled products should throw them away.

Learn more details on the recalled products here.

Listeria symptoms can start anywhere from the same day up to four weeks after eating contaminated food. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.

