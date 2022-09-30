ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana

On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WISCONSIN STATE
Missouri Pony Positive for West Nile Virus

On Sept. 26, an attending veterinarian confirmed an unvaccinated 4-year-old pony gelding in Macon County, Missouri, positive for West Nile virus. He was dull and had asymmetric ataxia (incoordination), proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position), and strabismus (abnormal eye alignment) beginning on Sept. 21. He did not have a fever. The veterinarian began aggressive treatment, including for equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), within 24 hours of the pony showing clinical signs, and he showed significant improvement within five days. The pony is currently recovering.
MACON COUNTY, MO
Wisconsin Man’s Bizarre Public Freak Out Lands Him In Jail

Here's another example of a news story that could be straight from Florida but, instead, it's out of Wisconsin. So many questions come to mind when you learn about what went down late Sunday night in Madison. Was the suspect drunk, on drugs, or channeling his inner Spider-Man or the Incredible Hulk? No matter what fueled this bizarre behavior, a Wisconsin man was arrested after an incident with a car.
MADISON, WI
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
MADISON, WI
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WISCONSIN STATE
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin

When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis

Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI

