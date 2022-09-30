Students from all of Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses, as well as Pennsylvania College of Technology and other special mission affiliates, were recognized during All-University Day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. In halftime festivities en route to the Nittany Lions’ eventual 17-7 win over Northwestern – celebrating the campuses’ singular purpose, no matter how geographically dispersed – designated students carried their respective school banners across the field. Representing Penn College were Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler, enrolled in landscape/plant production technology, and Nikolas J. Harnish, of Newmanstown, majoring in welding & fabrication engineering technology.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO