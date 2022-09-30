Read full article on original website
Wildcats join ‘We Are’ chorus during All-U Day
Students from all of Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses, as well as Pennsylvania College of Technology and other special mission affiliates, were recognized during All-University Day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. In halftime festivities en route to the Nittany Lions’ eventual 17-7 win over Northwestern – celebrating the campuses’ singular purpose, no matter how geographically dispersed – designated students carried their respective school banners across the field. Representing Penn College were Sophia G. Wiest, of Butler, enrolled in landscape/plant production technology, and Nikolas J. Harnish, of Newmanstown, majoring in welding & fabrication engineering technology.
New Penn State, Penn College presidents tread common ground
The symbiotic relationship between Penn State and Pennsylvania College of Technology was front and center on Oct. 4, as the new presidents of both institutions underscored their shared mission during a visit in Williamsport. President Michael J. Reed welcomed Penn State’s Neeli Bendapudi for a daylong tour of Penn College’s...
Future technicians benefit from Groff Tractor’s generosity
Faculty and students from Pennsylvania College of Technology – comprising all heavy construction equipment powertrain and engines classes, as well as three enrollees from a hydraulics course – attended an informative Sept. 28 open house at Groff Tractor & Equipment LLC in Mechanicsburg. Transported from the Schneebeli Earth...
