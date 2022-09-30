ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Glowing (Literally) In New Portraits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look like a total power couple in these brand-new pictures. This week, professional photographer Misan Harriman posted two never-before-seen portraits of the royal couple. (If his name sounds familiar, it’s probably because Harriman also shot Lilibet’s first birthday photos.) Both pictures were taken...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Over 50,000 Letters of Condolence Were Sent to the Royal Family Following Queen Elizabeth’s Passing

The royal family must certainly be feeling the love. After Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, the royal family offered a space for followers to send a message of condolence, with a note on their official Instagram that said, “For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of condolence, please visit our website.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Person
Miles Teller
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Stars Alongside Jennifer Coolidge in New ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer (& It Looks Really Good)

Step aside, Marry Me. Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with a new star-studded cast for another nuptials rom-com: Shotgun Wedding. Today, Prime Video released the first official trailer for the upcoming film, which follows a bride and groom whose destination wedding doesn’t go as planned. While it sounds like a cliché story line, the funny teaser looks promising.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy