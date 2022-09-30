Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering cutting its production limit by as much as 2 million barrels a day, double what was previously anticipated. West Texas Intermediate closed at a three-week high Tuesday after posting the biggest advance since July on Monday. OPEC’s decision could result in the cartel’s largest output reduction since the deep cuts at the outset of the pandemic, but the actual impact on global oil supply could be significantly smaller because several members already are pumping far below their quotas.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO