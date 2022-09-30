ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels

OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years. A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of the producer group’s concern that the global economy is...
rigzone.com

Oil Rallies as OPEC Weighs Even Greater Output Cut

Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering cutting its production limit by as much as 2 million barrels a day, double what was previously anticipated. West Texas Intermediate closed at a three-week high Tuesday after posting the biggest advance since July on Monday. OPEC’s decision could result in the cartel’s largest output reduction since the deep cuts at the outset of the pandemic, but the actual impact on global oil supply could be significantly smaller because several members already are pumping far below their quotas.
rigzone.com

Aramco Says Global Oil Spare Buffers to Slump When China Reopens

The world's biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers' spare capacity is running low. — The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy. “The...
rigzone.com

USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance

U.S. diesel consumption bounced back with a vengeance from its Labor Day dip and surged well above the levels of the last few years. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, outlining that the development was perhaps spurred by early online holiday shopping.
rigzone.com

Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Global Wind Outlook, Woodmac Says

The Inflation Reduction Act and other global policy drivers yield a 25.6 GW quarter-on-quarter upgrade to the wind outlook. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other global policy drivers yield a 25.6 GW quarter-on-quarter upgrade to the wind outlook with APAC being the only region with a downgrade, Wood Mackenzie says.
rigzone.com

Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?

Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
rigzone.com

Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this...
rigzone.com

No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say

Lenders can still finance new oil and gas development, but emissions goals mean the balance of their operations is shifting, banks claim. — Lenders can still finance new oil and gas development, but emissions goals mean the balance of their operations is shifting, banks claim. When the chief executives...
rigzone.com

Natural Gas Market To Remain Tight Into 2023

The International Energy Agency expects the natural gas markets to remain tight into 2023 as Russia tightens supplies to Europe. — Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas flows to Europe has pushed international prices to painful new highs, disrupted trade flows, and led to acute fuel shortages in some emerging and developing economies, with the market tightness expected to continue well into 2023, according to the IEA’s latest quarterly Gas Market Report.
rigzone.com

UAE Negotiating Deal To Send 6 Additional LNG Cargoes To Germany

ADNOC is finalizing a deal to deliver six LNG shipments to Germany next year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. — (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is finalizing a deal to deliver six liquefied natural gas shipments to Germany next year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
rigzone.com

Gazprom Ready to Ship Gas Via Shelved NS2 Pipeline

Gazprom PJSC told European gas customers that part of the damaged Nord Stream network could still transport fuel -- but only on the new pipeline that Germany ditched in February in protest at Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was set to go into operation earlier...
rigzone.com

Novak Set to Attend OPEC+ Meeting

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is set to attend the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, according to people familiar with the situation, as the alliance prepares for a show of unity and the biggest production cut since 2020. The meeting on Wednesday -- the first physical gathering since the pandemic...
rigzone.com

Sval Energi Wraps Up Equinor, Suncor Deals Worth 1.3Bn

Sval Energi has closed the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge. — Sval Energi has strengthened its position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf by closing the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge.
