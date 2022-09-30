ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding

Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Oregon Cars
Oregon State
Central Oregonian

A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought

Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good

There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend’s Giving Plate struggles with sharp rise in need

The rising cost of food isn't just hurting families, but organizations trying to help those in need. The Giving Plate in Bend is seeing record numbers, and with supplies not rising, it's having to cut back on how much each family gets per visit.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals

The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Human Society Director dies of brain cancer

Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Motor home stolen from All Seasons RV & Marine lot in Bend, police say

A Bend man has been arrested, accused of stealing a motor home from a dealership lot Monday afternoon. Bend Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street at about 4:08 p.m. Monday. Officers were told the motor home was being driven...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR

