Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale
A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said. The post Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale appeared first on KTVZ.
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
Some neighbors feel concert noise level ‘inconsiderate’ at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sunday night, Mare Peters, while sitting in her Bend home a mile and a half away from the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, heard her windows and dishes rattling. The post Some neighbors feel concert noise level ‘inconsiderate’ at Hayden Homes Amphitheater appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought
Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
KTVZ
New NE Bend store, Mariposa, says it helps women look and feel good
There's a new store opening this week in the Forum Shopping Center on Bend's Eastside. Mariposa says it's more than a makeup store, as it provides prosthetics, wigs, and Merle Norman cosmetics. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
Oregon Climber Becomes Disoriented, Prompting Air and Ground Rescue Efforts
An experienced Oregon climber was forced to call 911 for help on Friday when she became disoriented while descending the South Sister peak. The woman had made this same descent multiple times before. According to KTVZ, the 61-year-old climber, formerly from Bend, OR, had submitted the mountain’s hikers’ trail several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State Police seek help identifying elk poachers in Deschutes County
The Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects believed to be responsible for poaching two elks on private property in Deschutes County on Sept. 26 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
KTVZ
Bend’s Giving Plate struggles with sharp rise in need
The rising cost of food isn't just hurting families, but organizations trying to help those in need. The Giving Plate in Bend is seeing record numbers, and with supplies not rising, it's having to cut back on how much each family gets per visit.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend plays host to two festivals
The streets of Downtown Bend were filled with oompah music and artisans Saturday. The Bend Oktoberfest is being held alongside the Bend Fall Festival. Artisans, games, and music filled NW Wall Street, while Oktoberfest events were held at various venues around downtown. Traditional German music filled the air as festival...
Human Society Director dies of brain cancer
Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
nbc16.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with identifying two subjects and/or a vehicle parked at the intersection of HWY 20W and Innes Market between 5:00 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. on September 26th. According to OSP, two subjects, a male and female,...
centraloregondaily.com
Motor home stolen from All Seasons RV & Marine lot in Bend, police say
A Bend man has been arrested, accused of stealing a motor home from a dealership lot Monday afternoon. Bend Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street at about 4:08 p.m. Monday. Officers were told the motor home was being driven...
KTVZ
McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday. Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6...
kptv.com
FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
Bend man arrested, accused of stealing motor home from dealership
A Bend man was arrested on Monday afternoon, shortly after stealing a motor home from an RV dealer that officers found a half-hour later on Hunnell Road, police said. The post Bend man arrested, accused of stealing motor home from dealership appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0