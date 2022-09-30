ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Millions In Unemployment Benefits Incorrectly Paid Out In N.C.

Approximately $166 million in unemployment benefits were paid out incorrectly over the last several years in North Carolina. That’s according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office. The investigative report revealed that the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported an improper unemployment insurance...
WRAL

How to see if unclaimed NC property, money returned in 2022 is yours

North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com. North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
James Tuliano

Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country

CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
CARY, NC

