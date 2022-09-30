Read full article on original website
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
WRAL
Phase II of veterans park in Fayetteville plans to create place of honor
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State veteran's park has been in Fayetteville for years. The displays represent veterans in every county in North Carolina. Phase II is getting ready to be built right across the creek. This plot of land at the base of the Rowan Street bridge doesn't look like...
jocoreport.com
Millions In Unemployment Benefits Incorrectly Paid Out In N.C.
Approximately $166 million in unemployment benefits were paid out incorrectly over the last several years in North Carolina. That’s according to a report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office. The investigative report revealed that the N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported an improper unemployment insurance...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
WRAL
How to see if unclaimed NC property, money returned in 2022 is yours
North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com. North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com.
1 in 6 North Carolinians couldn't pay at least one energy bill last year: Census data
As the cost of food, rent and gas rises, many North Carolinians are left to wonder how they'll pay the rest of their bills, including their energy bills.
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
cbs17
Fact check: Here’s why a closed Franklin County electronics plant matters to a state Senate race
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A once-booming Franklin County manufacturing plant that closed nearly 15 years ago has become part of the race for a seat in the North Carolina Senate. Republican businessman E.C. Sykes is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in the race to represent Senate District 18,...
'It's another option': Developers build alternative housing in a Durham backyard
Developers in Durham build alternative housing in the backyards of existing homes.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Wake County school superintendent is now using her Hispanic first name. Here’s why.
Listen carefully at board meetings and you’ll hear that it’s now “Catty” Moore instead of “Cathy.” “It’s not a statement,” she says.
NCDOT announces timeline for I-440 Beltline resurfacing, improvements project
The resurfacing project will soon get underway on a section littered with potholes and uneven pavement.
N.C. Law Enforcement cracking down on speeders during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from now (Oct. 3) to Oct. 9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Crash Reduction.” The event is part of a larger, regional campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving […]
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the Country
CARY (TCR) — Across the country, we are seeing unprecedented demand for housing – and an unprecedented cost. In the United States, 58.8% of homes are selling above the listing price. Cary, on the other hand, is seeing 72.5% of homes selling above listing price. While housing is up across the country, Cary is much more competitive than the rest of the market.
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
