Stony Brook, NY

Stony Brook Athletics Announces Robust Linear Television Package with SNY for 16 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Contests

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook University Athletics Department has announced a linear television agreement with SNY for 16 men's and women's basketball games during the 2022-23 season. The Seawolves' 16-game package is the largest linear television deal in program history. "One of the driving forces in our...
STONY BROOK, NY
Seawolves Put Forth Strong Showing at ITA Regionals

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Stony Brook tennis team returned to the court this past weekend, Sep. 30 - Oct. 2, at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional in Princeton, N.J. Leading the way for the squad in singles play was freshman Kristi Boro, graduate Loreto Villalba-Rubio, and senior...
STONY BROOK, NY
Coastal vs. Old Dominion game to be nationally televised on Oct. 15

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina football home game against Old Dominion on Oct. 15, will kick off at 12 p.m. and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will also be homecoming weekend for the Chanticleers. Single-game tickets for the home contest are on sale now at the...
CONWAY, SC
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
Women’s Soccer Narrowly Edged by Monmouth in Hard-Fought Battle

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - The Stony Brook women's soccer team was defeated by Monmouth, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn. The Hawks struck early with a goal in the 38th minute and were able to maintain control for the rest of the game. Sophomore...
STONY BROOK, NY
James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach

Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
NORFOLK, VA
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big

The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Cougars, Schimpf Win at Evie Odom Invitational

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Head coach Jamie Futrell earned his 34th career victory, the tenth among active head coaches in the NCAA and 22nd all-time, as the Cougars secured first place at the Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach. After a whirlwind weekend due to Hurricane Ian, the Cougars finished...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

