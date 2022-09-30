Read full article on original website
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
stonybrookathletics.com
Stony Brook Athletics Announces Robust Linear Television Package with SNY for 16 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Contests
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook University Athletics Department has announced a linear television agreement with SNY for 16 men's and women's basketball games during the 2022-23 season. The Seawolves' 16-game package is the largest linear television deal in program history. "One of the driving forces in our...
stonybrookathletics.com
Seawolves Put Forth Strong Showing at ITA Regionals
PRINCETON, N.J. – The Stony Brook tennis team returned to the court this past weekend, Sep. 30 - Oct. 2, at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional in Princeton, N.J. Leading the way for the squad in singles play was freshman Kristi Boro, graduate Loreto Villalba-Rubio, and senior...
Norfolk’s CJ Beasley hurdles defender in game-winning TD for Coastal Carolina
With his team down two points Saturday night with under 40 seconds to go, Beasley took flight over 5-foot-11 defender Justin Birdsong to cap a game-sealing, 24-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina.
wpde.com
Coastal vs. Old Dominion game to be nationally televised on Oct. 15
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina football home game against Old Dominion on Oct. 15, will kick off at 12 p.m. and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will also be homecoming weekend for the Chanticleers. Single-game tickets for the home contest are on sale now at the...
princessanneindy.com
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim
NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
stonybrookathletics.com
Women’s Soccer Narrowly Edged by Monmouth in Hard-Fought Battle
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - The Stony Brook women's soccer team was defeated by Monmouth, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn. The Hawks struck early with a goal in the 38th minute and were able to maintain control for the rest of the game. Sophomore...
extrainningsoftball.com
James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach
Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
aseaofred.com
Photo gallery – Liberty football at Old Dominion
Jon is a Liberty Alum (2006 & 2009), originally from the Richmond, VA area. His passion of the Flames helped lead him to start ASeaofRed.com in 2012.
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Betting Big
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect. It's four o'clock on a Thursday afternoon in the Steel City, and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the city's North Shore is slowly coming alive. There's a buzz around the casino's 2,500 slot machines.
cofcsports.com
Cougars, Schimpf Win at Evie Odom Invitational
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Head coach Jamie Futrell earned his 34th career victory, the tenth among active head coaches in the NCAA and 22nd all-time, as the Cougars secured first place at the Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach. After a whirlwind weekend due to Hurricane Ian, the Cougars finished...
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport
According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.
WAVY News 10
Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
Norfolk, Portsmouth lifting local states of emergencies
Schools are being closed around our region on Monday as the second round of bad weather is forecasted throughout. This follows the impacts of Ian that hit the seven cities on Friday.
13newsnow.com
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding
Ahead of severe weather early next week, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
