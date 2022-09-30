Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Despite hurricane, new Fairfield by Marriott hotel launches in Bonita Springs
Built to withstand Category 4 tropical winds, a new hotel in Bonita Springs was put to the test last week as staff and corporate representatives here for its launch safely hunkered down for days to ride out Hurricane Ian. The new full-service hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, opened off Bonita Beach...
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
'Total disaster': Charter boat owners hope to rebuild Fort Myers Beach
"It’s going to take a ton of time and a ton of effort and a lot of assistance," a Fort Myers Beach charter boat owner said about rebuilding Fort Myers Beach.
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
cltampa.com
Photos: It’ll take months, if not years, to rebuild Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Last weekend, volunteers from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) went to the areas of Southwest Florida that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Over the course of two days, they brought several truckloads of supplies to the hard hit areas of Englewood, North Port and Fort Myers. The common theme...
Click10.com
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County: Clean up continues on Fort Myers Beach, Iona, Sanibel and Saint James City
Southwest Florida is still reeling from the aftermath of Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane blasted through the region with such force that homes were ripped from their foundations, while others were submerged because of the surge. On Fort Myers Beach, residents are being bussed out to safety. Authorities are closing...
gulfshorebusiness.com
University of Florida mobile veterinary team arrives in Fort Myers
The mobile veterinary team from the University of Florida arrived in Fort Myers on Tuesday, ready to assist Lee County residents and their pets. The team will be in Terry Park at 3140 Palm Beach Blvd. and are offering triage and medical care free of charge to any resident in need. Pet food is also available on site.
recordpatriot.com
Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Time to Reinvent Florida Once Again
The destruction of Hurricane Ian also offers opportunity for a more sustainable future.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Family Initiative reopens in Cape Coral
Family Initiative’s Autism Support Center in Cape Coral has reopened to provide basic food supplies and bottled water for Southwest Florida families with autism. The Autism Support Center, 734 SW 4th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To continue providing services to families with autism in need, Family Initiative is seeking donations of nonperishable food items, cases of water, batteries, or financial contributions. If donors cannot deliver items, Family Initiative can arrange pick up and distribute goods to families, if possible. For more information about donation needs, contact Rachel Fecteau by calling 239-220-1387 or emailing rfecteau@fi-flordia.org.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs closely monitoring Imperial River levels
The city of Bonita Springs provided a Hurricane Ian update Sunday afternoon, four days after the storm devastated Southwest Florida. “We know this is a difficult time for everyone in our community and as you know, we’re striving together and we are committed to providing services as best as possible for our citizens,” Bonita Springs City Manager Arleen Hunter said.
WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
