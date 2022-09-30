Family Initiative’s Autism Support Center in Cape Coral has reopened to provide basic food supplies and bottled water for Southwest Florida families with autism. The Autism Support Center, 734 SW 4th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To continue providing services to families with autism in need, Family Initiative is seeking donations of nonperishable food items, cases of water, batteries, or financial contributions. If donors cannot deliver items, Family Initiative can arrange pick up and distribute goods to families, if possible. For more information about donation needs, contact Rachel Fecteau by calling 239-220-1387 or emailing rfecteau@fi-flordia.org.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO