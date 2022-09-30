ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Gardenhire
Person
Steve Liddle
gulfshorebusiness.com

University of Florida mobile veterinary team arrives in Fort Myers

The mobile veterinary team from the University of Florida arrived in Fort Myers on Tuesday, ready to assist Lee County residents and their pets. The team will be in Terry Park at 3140 Palm Beach Blvd. and are offering triage and medical care free of charge to any resident in need. Pet food is also available on site.
FORT MYERS, FL
recordpatriot.com

Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yucatan#Hurricanes#Times Square#Totem#Minnesota Twins#Hurricane Ian#Margaritaville Resort
gulfshorebusiness.com

Family Initiative reopens in Cape Coral

Family Initiative’s Autism Support Center in Cape Coral has reopened to provide basic food supplies and bottled water for Southwest Florida families with autism. The Autism Support Center, 734 SW 4th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To continue providing services to families with autism in need, Family Initiative is seeking donations of nonperishable food items, cases of water, batteries, or financial contributions. If donors cannot deliver items, Family Initiative can arrange pick up and distribute goods to families, if possible. For more information about donation needs, contact Rachel Fecteau by calling 239-220-1387 or emailing rfecteau@fi-flordia.org.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs closely monitoring Imperial River levels

The city of Bonita Springs provided a Hurricane Ian update Sunday afternoon, four days after the storm devastated Southwest Florida. “We know this is a difficult time for everyone in our community and as you know, we’re striving together and we are committed to providing services as best as possible for our citizens,” Bonita Springs City Manager Arleen Hunter said.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy